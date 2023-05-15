The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bravo Announces Cast of New ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’

    The cast includes Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman.

    Charlotte Walsh
    Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

    We've finally learned the fate of RHONY: Legacy. During NBCUniversal's Upfronts presentation Monday, six former cast members of The Real Housewives of New York — including Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman — revealed they will be reuniting for the fifth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock.

    According to a subsequent press release, the cast members will be jetting off to Saint Barthélemy for an epic adventure. No premiere date has yet been announced.

    After a teaser singling out the new cast of The Real Housewives of New York Season 14, five of the six Girls Trip stars came out to give the new 'Wives some advice, calling back to some of their most iconic moments in the process.

    "Don't be alone with no friends on Scary Island," Bensimon warned.

    "And ka-doos to all of us!" Singer exclaimed. "Or is it ka-doos?"

    "Kudos!" de Lesseps admonished.

    Taekman went on to conclude that there's "room for all of us strong, amazing women on Bravo and Peacock."

    The announcement comes after Page Six reported that production on a new RHONY: Legacy series, which was first announced in March 2022 and would follow former cast members of the franchise, had stalled due to contract negotiations.

    Meanwhile, RHONY Season 14, which features an all-new cast of Housewives including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, will premiere on July 16.

    The first three seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are available to stream on Peacock. Season 4 will premiere later this year.

