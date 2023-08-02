Country Singer Brantley Gilbert Brings Up ‘Keyboard Warriors’ After Surprise Jason Aldean Duet - The Messenger
Country Singer Brantley Gilbert Brings Up ‘Keyboard Warriors’ After Surprise Jason Aldean Duet

The singer criticized 'keyboard warriors' before issuing some stronger thoughts about social media discourse

Wendy Geller
Brantley Gilbert performs during the Get Rollin’ tour at Toyota Amphitheatre on July 08, 2023 in Wheatland, Calif. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Brantley Gilbert not only appeared with Jason Aldean onstage Tuesday in Nashville, he took the opportunity to seemingly support his fellow country star amid the current controversy surrounding "Try That in a Small Town."

Gilbert, who opened for Nickelback at Bridgestone Arena, was joined by Aldean for two songs — a surprise appearance that spurred a standing ovation from the audience, per the Tennessean.

Following their duet of Gilbert-penned hits "Dirt Road Anthem" and "My Kind of Party," Aldean exited the stage, leaving Gilbert to deliver a few remarks to the crowd.

"There's a lot of things going on in the world that I don't understand or give a sh-- to," the singer stated. After then criticizing the phenomenon of antagonistic "keyboard warriors," he then noted, "we live in a world where nobody gets punched in the face anymore."

"I don't have the passwords to my social media because I am a liability," Gilbert joked, before launching into his song "Bury Me Upside Down," an unapologetic anthem featuring the repeated chorus "the world can kiss my ass."

Aldean himself did not comment Tuesday night on the swirl surrounding "Try That in a Small Town," which has been making headlines due to its lyrics and video. He merely thanked Gilbert for writing "Dirt Road Anthem" and "changing my life with that song," which was a Grammy-nominated hit for Aldean in 2011.

"Try That in a Small Town" hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart Monday, a career first for Aldean.

