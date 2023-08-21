Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ Prosthetic Nose Defended by Anti-Defamation League as Not Antisemitic - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ Prosthetic Nose Defended by Anti-Defamation League as Not Antisemitic

Leonard Bernstein's three children have since come to Cooper's defense, explaining that the actor included them in 'every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father'

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro.’Jason McDonald/Netflix

The Anti-Defamation League has chimed in on the controversy surrounding Bradley Cooper in Maestro.

After the Academy Award nominee was scrutinized for donning a prosthetic nose for his portrayal of Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein, the civil rights organization shared a statement with The Messenger in his defense.

"Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses," the statement reads. "This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that."

The first trailer for Maestro debuted last week, sparking backlash over the prosthetic, as well as the casting of a non-Jewish actor to play Bernstein.

Bernstein's three children have since come to Cooper's defense, explaining that the actor included them in "every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father."

"It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts," they added. "It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well."

Maestro premieres in select theaters on November 22 before streaming December 20 on Netflix.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.