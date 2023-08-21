Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ Prosthetic Nose Defended by Anti-Defamation League as Not Antisemitic
Leonard Bernstein's three children have since come to Cooper's defense, explaining that the actor included them in 'every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father'
The Anti-Defamation League has chimed in on the controversy surrounding Bradley Cooper in Maestro.
After the Academy Award nominee was scrutinized for donning a prosthetic nose for his portrayal of Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein, the civil rights organization shared a statement with The Messenger in his defense.
"Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses," the statement reads. "This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that."
The first trailer for Maestro debuted last week, sparking backlash over the prosthetic, as well as the casting of a non-Jewish actor to play Bernstein.
Bernstein's three children have since come to Cooper's defense, explaining that the actor included them in "every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father."
"It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts," they added. "It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well."
Maestro premieres in select theaters on November 22 before streaming December 20 on Netflix.
- Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’: Cast, Release Date, Controversy and Everything to Know
- Leonard Bernstein’s Kids Defend Bradley Cooper’s Prosthetic Nose in ‘Maestro’
- See Bradley Cooper Embody Leonard Bernstein in First Official Trailer for ‘Maestro’
- Anti-Defamation League Blasts Trump Campaign for Comparing Indictment to Nazi Persecution
- Jewish Groups Slam RFK Jr. for Antisemitic and Anti-Chinese COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory
- Antisemitism: The Canary In the Coal Mine of Extremism
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment