Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’: Cast, Release Date, Controversy and Everything to Know

Bradley Cooper is putting his all into Maestro, a forthcoming biopic about conductor Leonard Bernstein. Cooper stars and directs, co-wrote the screenplay with Oscar-winning Spotlight writer Josh Singer, and produces alongside Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. He even put on prosthetic makeup to look more like Bernstein, a choice that is proving to be controversial. He and Netflix are working very hard to win as many Oscars as they can.

Here's everything you need to know about Bradley Cooper's Maestro, including who's in the cast, when it will be released, and what the trailer looks like.

'Maestro' Release Date

TLDR: The symphony starts streaming on Netflix on Dec. 20.

THE DETAILS: Maestro will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, where it will compete for the Golden Lion. It will make its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 2 at the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, home of the New York Philharmonic, where Leonard Bernstein conducted for over a decade. It will get a limited theatrical release starting Nov. 22 before settling on Netflix the following month.

'Maestro' cast

TLDR: Bradley Cooper stars as legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, with Carrie Mulligan playing Bernstein's wife, actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

THE DETAILS: The cast is rounded out by a number of familiar faces, including Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman.

Main cast list

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre, a star of early television and wife of Leonard Bernstein, to whom she was married from 1951 until her death in 1978.

as Felicia Montealegre, a star of early television and wife of Leonard Bernstein, to whom she was married from 1951 until her death in 1978. Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, the most influential American conductor of the 20th century. He was a brilliant conductor, composer, musician, educator and author, and had a complicated personal life.

as Leonard Bernstein, the most influential American conductor of the 20th century. He was a brilliant conductor, composer, musician, educator and author, and had a complicated personal life. Matt Bomer as one of Bernstein's lovers, whose name has not yet been announced.

as one of Bernstein's lovers, whose name has not yet been announced. Maya Hawke as Jamie Bernstein, Leonard and Felicia's older daughter.

as Jamie Bernstein, Leonard and Felicia's older daughter. Sarah Silverman as Shirley Bernstein, Leonard's sister.

as Shirley Bernstein, Leonard's sister. Michael Urie as Jerome Robbins, the choreographer who worked with Bernstein on West Side Story.

as Jerome Robbins, the choreographer who worked with Bernstein on West Side Story. Gideon Glick as Tommy Cothran, a young man with whom Bernstein had an affair in the 1970s.

as Tommy Cothran, a young man with whom Bernstein had an affair in the 1970s. Sam Nivola as Alexander Bernstein, Leonard and Felicia's son and middle child.

as Alexander Bernstein, Leonard and Felicia's son and middle child. Miriam Shor as Cynthia O'Neal, a close friend of the Bernsteins.

as Cynthia O'Neal, a close friend of the Bernsteins. Alexa Swinton as Nina Bernstein, Leonard and Felicia's younger daughter.

'Maestro' plot

TLDR: Maestro is a romantic drama about the complex relationship between spouses and creative collaborators Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre. Bernstein had affairs with men and women throughout their passionate, unconventional marriage.



THE DETAILS: Here's Netflix's official synopsis: "Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

'Maestro' trailer

THE DETAILS: Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film on Aug. 15. The clip shows Bernstein and Montealegre at different times in their lives – high points and low points – in black-and-white when they're young and in color when they're older.

'Jewface' controversy

TLDR: Some social media users have accused Cooper of "Jewface" in his portrayal of Bernstein. Bernstein's family has defended him.

THE DETAILS: When the trailer was released, some viewers took offense. Cooper, who is not Jewish, dons a large prosthetic nose to play Bernstein, who was Jewish. Critics found this to be an example of "Jewface," in which non-Jewish performers indulge in harmful, antisemitic stereotypes while playing Jewish characters, akin to blackface.

"Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper - a non Jew - to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated 'Jew nose' on him," advocacy organization StopAntisemitism wrote on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, in a post representative of the backlash, adding "All while saying no to Jake Gyllenhaal, an actually Jewish man, who has dreamt of playing Bernstein for decades. Sickening."

Bernstein's children defended Cooper, releasing a statement on Instagram praising Cooper's commitment and respect for their family. "It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose," they wrote. "Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well. Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch -- a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father."

Cooper has not commented on the controversy, and as a striking member of SAG-AFTRA cannot promote the film.

Where to watch 'Maestro'

THE DETAILS: Maestro will be in select theaters starting on Wednesday, Nov. 22. It will become available worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 20.