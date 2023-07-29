Brad Pitt Reportedly Stops Filming F1 Movie in Strike Solidarity - The Messenger
Brad Pitt Reportedly Stops Filming F1 Movie in Strike Solidarity

The Apple Original film was in production in Hungary and also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and Tobias Menzies

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
The race has come to a halt for Brad Pitt's Formula One movie, which was filming in Hungary until recently.

After conflicting reports about whether the movie was still in production or not, Pitt has reportedly asked that filming stop in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike. According to The Sun, the star agreed to continue shoots that had already been booked, but asked that future dates be postponed for at least two months.

Earlier in the month, some sites reported that the movie had already been shut down, but co-producer and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton denied that. "Fortunately for us you can see the team is here, APX is here, and we're still filming luckily with the drivers that we have," he told reporters in Hungary on July 20, per ESPN. "So hopefully we can continue to still get some important parts of the filming done."

Bradd Pitt and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.
Brad Pitt and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images; Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Read More

APX is the name of the fictional F1 team that Pitt's character, a retired driver who returns for one last race, drives for, along with a younger driver played by Damson Idris. Javier Bardem and Tobias Menzies also star. Hamilton has been providing consulting on the film to make it as authentic as possible, and F1 is a producing partner. They provided a first look at one of the cars from the movie on their Twitter account.

The film is an Apple TV+ original and is also produced by Jerry Bruckheimer films and Pitt's Plan B Entertainment. It's directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, who told The New York Times that his aim was to "make one of the most authentic racing films ever."

The Messenger has reached out to Apple Studios for comment.

The currently untitled film is just the latest project to be shut down due to the strikes, though there has been some confusion over which international projects could continue, due to the involvement of non-American unions. Pitt, however, is a member of SAG-AFTRA, which joined the WGA on strike on July 14. Rules for members require total work stoppage on projects made by struck companies, including Apple.

