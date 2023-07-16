Brad Pitt, Ariana Grande, Hugh Jackman and More Stars Step Out for Must-See Wimbledon Finals

At Wimbledon, come for the tennis, but stay for the stars.
As millions of viewers from around the world watched the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz Sunday, more than a few Hollywood stars had the opportunity to experience the match live and in-person at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Brad Pitt was spotted clapping in the stands, but he was by far not the only A-lister present.
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness were able to experience the VIP treatment as they cheered on Djokovic.
- Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Wimbledon’s Biggest Cheerleaders During Finals Match
- Prince George Turns 10! See the Sweet Post From His Parents
- Brad Pitt Takes to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone This Weekend for Apple
- Ariana Grande Dating ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater Amid Dalton Gomez Split
"Absolutely amazing to have witnessed this awesome match," Jackman wrote on Instagram Stories following the big game. "Congrats @Carlitosalcarazz on winning @Wimbledon. We will be cheering for you for years to come. To one of the greatest of all time @Djokernole…you are a champion not only on grass but on every surface. Thank you for inviting Deb and I to sit with your family and team. It was a great privilege!!!! Onward!"
On Day 14 of Wimbledon, Ariana Grande found herself watching next to Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey.
And to prove just how star-studded the audience was, Tom Hiddleston and Poppy Delevingne were sitting close by.
Tessa Thompson and Idris Elba shared photos from their seats on Instagram Stories as they watched Kate Middleton present the Wimbledon trophy to Alcaraz.
As for Emma Watson, she made game day a family affair by inviting her brother Alexander Watson to the celebrations. And yes, the pair matched in white and tangerine clothing.
The stars didn't just come out for the Men's Final. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra turned Wimbledon into a date night when they watched the Women's Singles Final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrouso Saturday.
"Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love," Jonas wrote on Instagram. "Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam."
The Jonas Brothers member had so much fun Saturday that he returned a day later, where he was spotted sitting next to actor Daniel Brühl.
