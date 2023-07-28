Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Will Not Settle Ongoing Legal Battle Outside of Court, Per Source (Exclusive)

The light is not necessarily at the end of the tunnel for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's current legal woes.

Despite a report on Thursday that the estranged couple have agreed to mediation which could settle their $350 million legal battle, a source familiar with the ongoing litigation tells The Messenger that's not the case.

Earlier this month, Nouvel – a company through which Jolie held a stake in the couple's French winery Château Miraval – filed a lawsuit against Pitt and his partners, alleging they owe them over $350 million.

"Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker," the court filing read. "He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes. During the years that he allegedly 'built' the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting [sic] around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties."

The 98-page document also accused Pitt of acting like "a petulant child" and "looting" the vineyard.

Nouvel's filing came on the heels of a separate filing made by Pitt in June, in which his attorneys accused Jolie of secretly selling her 50 percent stake in the business to Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate, Stoli Group.

"Pitt learned of Jolie's putative sale to Stoli by way of a press release announcing that Stoli was 'thrilled to have a position alongside Brad Pitt as curators' of Miravel rosé," the court documents read. "Jolie also sought to inflict harm on Pitt. Jolie knew that Pitt would object to Stoli as an owner of Miraval and that [Yuri] Shefler and his affiliates would try to interfere in the home and business Pitt built."

Pitt and Jolie purchased the property in 2008 for roughly $27 million and also used the site for their 2014 wedding.