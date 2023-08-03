It sounds like things are heating up between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon.

"The relationship is going perfectly well," a source close to the actor tells The Messenger of the pair, who were first spotted together in November 2022.

According to another insider, Pitt has been spending "all his time" in Europe, where he was filming an F1 racing film before the SAG-AFTRA strike put everything on hold.

"Now that he is on strike with his film in the UK, he has been spending more time at his residence in France with his girlfriend Ines," the insider shares. "She joined him recently and they have been having a relaxing summer and have been traveling around Europe together. They are still going strong and Brad really cares for her."

"It has been a very seamless and easy relationship for him, and she has helped keep him in good spirits," the insider continues. "Brad wants Ines to move into his new Los Feliz home after the summer. He has offered and she is excited about the idea of moving in. Nothing is set in stone and they are going to see how the rest of the summer pans out."

After their November date at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, the Oscar winner and the jewelry designer were again spotted together at Pitt's 59th birthday in December.

Prior to her romance with Pitt, de Ramon was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor, Paul Wesley. The former pair split in September 2022.

Pitt, on the other hand, has recently been at the center of a legal battle with ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Despite a report last week that the estranged couple have agreed to mediation that could settle their $350 million dispute, a source familiar with the ongoing litigation tells The Messenger that's not the case.

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon. Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In July, Nouvel — a company through which Jolie held a stake in the couple's French winery Château Miraval — filed a lawsuit against Pitt and his partners, alleging they owe them over $350 million. Nouvel's filing came on the heels of a separate filing made by Pitt in June, in which his attorneys accused Jolie of secretly selling her 50 percent stake in the business to Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate, Stoli Group.

Pitt and Jolie purchased the property in 2008 for roughly $27 million and also used the site for their 2014 wedding. The actress then filed for divorce in September 2016 before things were eventually finalized in 2019.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Pitt for comment and attempted to reach de Ramon as well.