Brad Paisley Performs at Reopening of Flood-Destroyed High School in Home State of West Virginia
'This is an example of what good we can do when we all come together in the face of any sort of disaster,' Paisley said, after touring the rebuilt facility which suffered damage in 2016
Brad Paisley made a trip to the city of Elkview in his home state of West Virginia Saturday to play a show — this particular one, for a special purpose.
The country music superstar performed a series of hits at the town's newly reopened Herbert Hoover High School, which was destroyed by flooding in 2016.
Prior to playing for students, Paisley toured the facility, participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and even watched his own high school football team, Glen Dale's John Marshall High, face up against the Hoover Huskies in a scrimmage on the new football field.
"I can't believe you went and got my school to be the guinea pig on this field today," Paisley quipped, in remarks made to the student body.
Expressing his approval for the rebuilt school, he noted, "When I came here in 2016, this was the worst high school situation I had ever seen....one of the biggest disaster areas I'd ever seen."
But now? “This is great. This is the nicest high school I’ve ever seen,” Paisley told local news outlet WSAZ.
“This is an example of what good we can do when we all come together in the face of any sort of disaster. I’m thrilled to be any sort of small part of this.”
