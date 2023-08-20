Brad Paisley Performs at Reopening of Flood-Destroyed High School in Home State of West Virginia - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Brad Paisley Performs at Reopening of Flood-Destroyed High School in Home State of West Virginia

'This is an example of what good we can do when we all come together in the face of any sort of disaster,' Paisley said, after touring the rebuilt facility which suffered damage in 2016

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Brad Paisley performs during the 2023 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert on July 04, 2023 in Nashville, TennesseeJason Kempin/Getty Images

Brad Paisley made a trip to the city of Elkview in his home state of West Virginia Saturday to play a show — this particular one, for a special purpose.

The country music superstar performed a series of hits at the town's newly reopened Herbert Hoover High School, which was destroyed by flooding in 2016.

Prior to playing for students, Paisley toured the facility, participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and even watched his own high school football team, Glen Dale's John Marshall High, face up against the Hoover Huskies in a scrimmage on the new football field.

"I can't believe you went and got my school to be the guinea pig on this field today," Paisley quipped, in remarks made to the student body.

Expressing his approval for the rebuilt school, he noted, "When I came here in 2016, this was the worst high school situation I had ever seen....one of the biggest disaster areas I'd ever seen."

But now? “This is great. This is the nicest high school I’ve ever seen,” Paisley told local news outlet WSAZ.

“This is an example of what good we can do when we all come together in the face of any sort of disaster. I’m thrilled to be any sort of small part of this.”

Read More

The 2016 flooding in the area took 23 lives and damaged multiple structures. Per WHSV, the school was torn down completely, and students have been attending classes in portable classrooms prior to the rebuild.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.