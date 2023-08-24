Be careful not to pick a fight with any of these talented young stars.

Under the guidance of stunt coordinator Deven MacNair, the cast of Bottoms brought some "over-the-top, horrible, grotesque" bare-knuckle moves to this summer's surrealist high school comedy.

"All of them really came together. It was actually really fun and it was so sweet," MacNair told The Messenger of training the cast to fight.

"Honestly, I come from a wrestling background with a lot of dudes. So, you show them a move and then we move on," she explained. "And the women were so lovely. After every girl did a move, they'd clap. And I loved it. It was the sweetest, most encouraging thing I've seen in a long time."

In Bottoms, high school best friends PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) start a girls' fight club under the guise of self-defense and female empowerment, but their true intention is to hook up with popular girls Brittany (Kaia Gerber) and Isabel (Havana Rose Liu).

"You know who was shocking that had such great body movement is Kaia Gerber," recalled MacNair. "So tough and so sweet in real life, but then [she] just lets it come out. She was a surprise, she was a great surprise."

Although Liu missed the first day of training, MacNair noted that she quickly picked it up. But when considering who she would "not want to get in a cage match with," the answer was easily Ruby Cruz, who plays Hazel.

In one brutal fight scene set at the school pep rally, Cruz is forced to take on a guy twice her size.

"For the pep rally fight, we gave options to our director [Emma Seligman]," explained MacNair. "I'm like, 'Okay, we can do your regular street fight. So, let's call that small, medium and then like, over-the-top, horrible, grotesque.'"

She continued, "And there were a couple times she's like, 'Oh no, we're going over the top, horrible grotesque.' She's like, 'All the blood, all the fights.'"

Ayo Edebiri, Rachel Sennott, Zamani Wilder, Summer Joy Campbell and Havana Rose Liu star in 'Bottoms.' ORION Pictures

MacNair, a former wrestler who got her start on an early aughts GLOW reboot, was most struck by the feeling of camaraderie that came from working with a mostly female cast and crew.

"Full disclosure, there's a generation gap between me and these girls," she explained. "I loved that they didn't seem to understand at first how amazing it was for me. I had never worked with an all-female cast and director, DP, stunt coordinator.

"Tears came to my eyes, like, 'This is huge, ladies. This is huge.' And I think what I like seeing is that these ladies get it. But at the same time, they're like, 'This shouldn't be a thing anymore.' And I love that their generation believes this shouldn't be a thing anymore."

MacNair added, "It really brought tears to my eyes. I had this whole speech and I was just all but crying. And they're like, ‘Yeah, cool. Can we fight? Let’s do this!’"

Bottoms premieres August 25 in select theaters.