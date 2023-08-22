It's a pity that rageaholic right-wing weirdos decided that Barbie would be the movie target of their gender-based Two Minutes Hate this summer. Barbie is a solid picture, but the more creative, funnier option (if we must size the two up) is Emma Seligman's Bottoms. And this one really has no use for dumbass jocks, who are presented as nothing but bothersome crybabies.

Working in a totally different genre than her horror-ish psychological drama Shiva Baby, a break-out success with its target demo despite its release during a time of Covid restrictions, Seligman has once again cast Rachel Sennott in the lead for this absurdist comedy. The pair collaborated on the script for four years and set it up as a mid-budget project as Shiva Baby started to get attention.

While its marketing positions it as another raunchy comedy in the vein of Booksmart, Blockers or Neighbors, that is selling the creativity here way short. This is a surreal and daring film — more in harmony with something like Heathers — but with dashes of inspiration that you might find in a Monty Python sketch. It is the most fulfilling comedy of the year.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

At its center is P.J. (Sennott), a Tasmanian Devil of chaos. Small in stature, Sennott works in mayhem like a great sculptor works in clay. P.J. is a mix of Eastbound and Down's Kenny Powers and Star Trek: Lower Decks's Beckett Mariner — selfish and obnoxious but, somehow, endearing. This is due in part to Sennott's willingness to offer up her entire essence to the altar of comedy: flying her frizzy hair and exaggerating her facial features like a character on Spongebob Squarepants. It is a marvelous, star-making performance, and somewhere in a parallel universe Bottoms becomes such a hit it inspires a kid's cartoon show like Ghostbusters.

That's not likely to happen, of course, considering P.J. and her sidekick Josie (the ubiquitous Ayo Edebiri) are horny, dorky high school lesbians who contrive a fight club (later rebranded as a women's empowerment group) as a smokescreen to meet (and tussle with!) the hot girls in class.

The school allows this because, as it slowly becomes evident, hewing close to reality in Bottoms isn't exactly put at a premium. (P.J. seems to be the only one who notices that after only three minutes and some lines of exposition, class gets dismissed.)

Pros

A stream-of-consciousness screenplay

The dynamo performance by Rachel Sennott

Wall-to-wall zings from Marshawn Lynch

Cons

The big game at the end loses some steam

Maybe not everyone needs to cuss so much?

Their high school is wholly obsessed with their infantilized football team — led by a bozo named Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine), who freaks out at the lunch lady when accidentally served pineapple. He's an enormous wuss one minute but also keeps shacking up with local moms like Dagmara Domińczyk. The logic of Bottoms just follows the currents with everything in service of the jokes, allowing for exaggeration (like one of the gals knowing how to make pipe bombs) and sudden outfit changes. This cavalier attitude is in the spirit of Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Better Off Dead and, frankly, a welcome change of pace.

The other surprise is the performance of Marshawn Lynch as one of the few adults we meet. Looking like a P.E. coach but actually teaching social studies (currently tackling Feminism), Lynch — who I am told had a whole other career as an NFL star — throws out bizarre one-liners like they are ninja stars. His delivery is incredible, and Seligman and Sennott's writing for the character is truly sharp and strange. This is not stunt casting, this is a comedy pro bringing the A game.

The final success of Bottoms lies, I believe, with Seligman as a director. There are a lot of wacky "bits" in this movie, and someone with a less assured hand would encounter trouble with maintaining the tone across all the performances and personalities. Somehow — and in what I imagine was a quick shoot — she gets everyone on the same wavelength.

Bottoms is also totally different from the claustrophobic, character-driven Shiva Baby, which Seligman directed when she was 24 — the same age as Steven Spielberg when he shot Duel. It is abundantly clear that this is someone bursting with talent, and God only knows what she's got up her sleeve next. 7.9/10

In Theaters: Aug. 25, 2023

Who's in it: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edibiri, Marshawn Lynch, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Domińczyk

Who's behind it: Emma Seligman (director and co-writer), Rachel Sennott (co-writer and star), Elizabeth Banks (co-producer)

For fans of: Surreal high school stories

Avoid if: You can't take a joke