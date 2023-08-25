Nicholas Galitzine is serving range this summer. In addition to his hilarious performance as toxic jock Jeff in Bottoms — premiering in select theaters today — the British actor recently gave the gays everything they want with a steamy love story and an honest depiction of queer intimacy in Amazon Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue.

Having confirmed Prince Henry's preferred position in the romantic comedy, Galitzine is the latest in a brief yet growing legacy of onscreen representation for bottoms (a term long used by gay men to describe those on the receiving end of anal sex). The cultural significance of such a moment is not lost on LGBTQ+ viewers.

Meanwhile, the title of Emma Seligman's comedy Bottoms, about two gay high schoolers who start a fight club, may or may not be a wink to the word's sexual connotation. It's certainly up for debate on Gay Twitter™.

"Is this movie about bottoms or is the title misleading?" one moviegoer wrote.

"My biggest gripe is them using Bottoms as the title for this movie and it has nothing to do with tops/bottoms/vers/sides," someone else posted.

Another pointed out the connection to Galitzine and his Red, White & Royal Blue co-star (and onscreen top) Taylor Zakhar Perez.

"I've been laughing one of them is in movie with Bottoms as title and the other one is in movie with Alpha House as title," they wrote. "IDK why but this is so funny."

Although bottoms are often shamed for their sexual practices, thanks to generations of heteronormative misogynistic programming, sex positions are just as much a spectrum as sexuality and gender. The labels help people explain their desires but shouldn't always be seen as limits, nor should they be stigmatized.

Whether they took it like a man or simply exuded bottom energy (if you know, you know), these are some of our favorite onscreen bottoms.

Red, White & Royal Blue — Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine)

Nicholas Galitzine stars in 'Red, White and Royal Blue' on Prime Video. Prime Video

The romantic comedy of the summer is making waves for its tender yet realistic depiction of gay sex through Prince Henry's first time with Alex (Perez).

Co-writer and director Matthew Lopez told The Messenger he wanted "the audience to know implicitly, without any ambiguity, what is happening physically throughout every step of the process." He added, "I also don't want to have to show it. What is most important to me in this scene is their faces and the emotional journey the characters take."

In addition to approaching the sex scene with honesty and care, the movie also emphasized the importance of condoms and PrEP.

Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Fire Island — Howie (Bowen Yang)

Bowen Yang stars in 'Fire Island' on Hulu. Fox Searchlight Pictures

Although Howie ultimately leaves Fire Island without getting any action (other than that adorable grand gesture by James Scully's Charlie), it's made clear that Noah (Joel Kim Booster) is on a mission to help his bestie get f---ed.

Yang's emotional vulnerability as Howie and his expert Britney Spears solo are just a couple of qualities that contribute to this rom-com leading man's bottom energy.

Fire Island is now streaming on Hulu.

Call Me by Your Name — Elio (Timothée Chalamet)

Timothée Chalamet stars in 'Call Me By Your Name.' Sony Pictures

Although Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of André Aciman's novel ultimately left the scene on the cutting room floor, Elio bottoms for Oliver (Armie Hammer) during their first time. Instead, eager viewers just got a cutaway to some trees and then some naked cuddling.

The movie still manages to capture the intensity of first love and the complicated feelings that come with sex, especially for gay men.

And although Elio is widely seen as the bottom in his summer romance with Oliver, he certainly topped that peach.

Call Me by Your Name is now streaming on Netflix.

Wet Hot American Summer — Ben (Bradley Cooper)

Bradley Cooper and Michael Ian Black star in 'Wet Hot American Summer.' Focus Features

This 2001 absurdist satirical comedy surprised audiences with a rare gay sex scene that was more of a tender moment than another homophobic joke.

After sneaking away from their friends, theater kid Ben meets up with virgin McKinley (Michael Ian Black) in a tool shed, where the pair leaves little to the imagination about the mechanics of gay sex.

And although the movie is set during the early '80s, this unexpected couple gets a big white wedding in the end. Many a gay millennial owes a great deal of thanks to writer/director David Wain and co-writer Michael Showalter.

Moonlight — Chiron/Black (Trevante Rhodes)

Trevante Rhodes and André Holland star in 'Moonlight.' A24

Although the deed was never done in this movie, Chiron's journey is all about relinquishing masculinity's hold on him and finding his vulnerability through intimacy with another man.

We see those walls start to come down throughout the film, culminating in his reunion with Kevin (André Holland), a childhood friend and the only person he's ever been intimate with.

Moonlight is now streaming on Max.

My Own Private Idaho — Mikey (River Phoenix)

Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix star in 'My Own Private Idaho.' Fine Line Features

In a story of unrequited gay love for a straight man, Gus Van Sant's 1991 drama follows street hustlers Mikey and Scott (Keanu Reeves) on a journey of self-discovery.

During said journey, Mike professes his love for Scott, who breaks the news that he's only gay for pay.

Bros — Aaron (Luke Macfarlane)

Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane star in 'Bros.' Universal Pictures

Yes, Billy Eichner's Bobby was technically the bottom in this relationship. But despite the film's mixed reactions, it did not hold back with its depictions of gay sex and relationships.

One heartfelt moment in Bobby and Aaron's love story comes when the latter decides he wants to mix it up and bottom. It's a nice reminder that sex positions are just as fluid as sexuality itself, and communication is key in any relationship.

Bros is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Doom Generation — Jordan (James Duval)

Jonathan Schaech and James Duval star in Gregg Araki's 'The Doom Generation.' Trimark Pictures

Although this psychosexual road trip film is cheekily billed as "A Heterosexual Movie by Gregg Araki," it explores gender, sexuality and 'Murica in a way only Araki could.

Jordan doesn't initially like having his girlfriend Amy's (Rose McGowan) "finger shoved up my sh— chute," but quickly comes around. That's when their new drifter friend X (Jonathan Schaech) joins the three-way.

Brokeback Mountain — Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger star in 'Brokeback Mountain.' Focus Features

Of all the tragedies in this film, the biggest may be that Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack's tryst apparently happened before the invention of Astroglide. But if closeted gay men are one thing, it's resourceful.

This pivotal title in gay cinema is famous for its sex scene, a passionate tumble in a tent that sees Ennis spitting in his hand before giving in to his desires with Jack.

Brokeback Mountain is now available to stream on Starz.

Querelle — Querelle (Brad Davis)

Brad Davis and Günther Kaufmann star in Rainer Werner Fassbinder's 'Querelle.' Gaumont

Long before Heath and Jake went up that mountain, Rainer Werner Fassbinder delivered one of the most homoerotic films in cinematic history — based on Jean Genet's Querelle of Brest — filled with sex, murder and deceit.

The eponymous Belgian sailor docks in the French town of Brest, where he plays dice for a chance to sleep with Nono's (Günther Kauffman) wife. He intentionally loses, knowing that it means he'll have to bottom for Nono instead, one of several intense gay sex scenes.

Seeing German provocateur Fassbinder's 1982 homoerotic fever dream certainly gives pause to the thought of what queer cinema would look like today if not for the stigmatizing AIDS epidemic that came soon after.

Querelle is now available to stream on Max.