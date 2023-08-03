‘Botched’ Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Share New Plastic Surgery Requests Amid Ozempic Trend (Exclusive) - The Messenger
‘Botched’ Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Share New Plastic Surgery Requests Amid Ozempic Trend (Exclusive)

'We're doing more face and neck lifts besides body work because of the hanging skin,' Dr. Nassif explained

Published |Updated
Lanae Brody and Mike Vulpo
Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow appear on E!’s ‘Botched.’Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow are seeing new trends at their plastic surgery offices as the Ozempic weight-loss trend continues. With more consumers trying out the drug, which was originally intended for use in adults with Type 2 diabetes, some are losing weight and requesting new procedures from the Botched doctors. 

"I think what you're going to find with the Ozempic type drug trend is that people are going to get less gastric bypass," Dubrow exclusively shared with The Messenger. "Because you can lose weight so effectively and so quickly, your loss of elasticity goes up. We're going to be seeing a lot more — Paul calls it Ozempic face. In my case, if you lose weight very, very rapidly as you do with these drugs, your skin hangs even more. We're going to see more plastic surgery for these kinds of things."

Nassif added, "We're doing more face and neck lifts besides body work because of the hanging skin."

While both Botched stars urge every individual to consult with a professional doctor to assess their risks, Dubrow argues that a phenomenon he calls "Ozempic shaming" needs to stop. Instead, patients must be honest with what they are using.

Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif appear on 'Botched.'
Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif appear on 'Botched.'Trae Patton/E! Entertainment

"Ozempic can have some very serious side effects, and when you're going to have elective surgery, if you don't tell your doctor you're taking these Ozempic-type drugs, it can very much affect anesthesia," he said. "We're finding people are aspirating when they're being put under anesthesia, and they're having a lot of problems or they're ending up in the hospital with pancreatitis because they're eating too much or drinking too much on these drugs."

According to Dubrow, many doctors are just learning how to adjust to patients using these drugs.

"You have to be very careful," he added. "I say celebrate the fact that we have breakthrough obesity drugs that are getting better and better, but go slowly with it."

For Nassif, both patients and doctors need to ask important questions when finalizing their surgeries. "Are you going to lose another 25 pounds or you're going to gain it right back?" he asked. "We have to be careful to make sure we have the right candidate, the right patient for that surgery." 

It's a mindset both doctors continue to follow as they celebrate the eighth season of their E! reality show Botched. If you ask these professionals, viewers can expect another dangerous season with life-changing results. 

"First of all, we are doing the entire spectrum of surgical problems from congenital problems, people born with problems, people with traumatic injuries who've had failed plastic surgery and of course the usual people who have had plastic surgery for cosmetic reasons and that failed," Dubrow teased. "Plus, after the pandemic, we didn't do Botched this much. There was a buildup of all of these very, very difficult patients."

Season 8 of Botched premieres Thursday at 10/9c on E! with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.  

