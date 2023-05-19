The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Book Club’ Writers Explain Where They’d Take the Cast for Potential Third Film

    The team behind 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' has more adventures in store for Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Riccardo Ghilardi / Focus Features

    The stars of Book Club have conquered 50 Shades of Grey, a bachelorette party in Italy and, following the recent release of their sequel Book Club: The Next Chapter, there could be even more adventures in store.

    While a third installment of the series hasn't been confirmed, director and co-writer Bill Holderman has a bucket list item for where he'd want to take Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen next.

    "I keep saying I just want an excuse to go to Paris," Holderman excluisvely told The Messenger. "That would be fun."

    Fellow Book Club co-writer Erin Simms further explained that wherever the four characters wind up would ultimately depend on what book they're reading.

    Read More

    "The book will lead our decision. I think we want to do something that's surprising and so it's impossible to say," Simms noted. "Whatever book or idea we find and where that leads us."

    When it came time to figure out a location for The Next Chapter, the writers give full credit to Bergen, who pitched the winning idea while the group was on a plane headed to CinemaCon. "We were talking about what a great time we had and they all became best friends," the writer recalled. "Somebody said we need to do a sequel and Candice said, 'Yeah, let's do it in Italy.'"

    Simms added, "When we got off the plane I told Bill, 'Well, apparently we're making a sequel and we're going to Italy.'"

    Book Club: The Next Chapter is now playing in theaters.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.