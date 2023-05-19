‘Book Club’ Writers Explain Where They’d Take the Cast for Potential Third Film

The stars of Book Club have conquered 50 Shades of Grey, a bachelorette party in Italy and, following the recent release of their sequel Book Club: The Next Chapter, there could be even more adventures in store.

While a third installment of the series hasn't been confirmed, director and co-writer Bill Holderman has a bucket list item for where he'd want to take Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen next.

"I keep saying I just want an excuse to go to Paris," Holderman excluisvely told The Messenger. "That would be fun."

Fellow Book Club co-writer Erin Simms further explained that wherever the four characters wind up would ultimately depend on what book they're reading.

"The book will lead our decision. I think we want to do something that's surprising and so it's impossible to say," Simms noted. "Whatever book or idea we find and where that leads us."

When it came time to figure out a location for The Next Chapter, the writers give full credit to Bergen, who pitched the winning idea while the group was on a plane headed to CinemaCon. "We were talking about what a great time we had and they all became best friends," the writer recalled. "Somebody said we need to do a sequel and Candice said, 'Yeah, let's do it in Italy.'"

Simms added, "When we got off the plane I told Bill, 'Well, apparently we're making a sequel and we're going to Italy.'"

Book Club: The Next Chapter is now playing in theaters.