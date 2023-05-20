‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Is the Ultimate Travel Guide to Dreamy Italian Locations

Writers Bill Holderman and Erin Simms weren't planning to make a sequel to their 2018 feature film Book Club. Then, Candice Bergen, one of the film's stars, made them a proposition they couldn't refuse.

While en route to CinemaCon ahead of the movie's premiere, the cast — Bergen, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Jane Fonda — mused about how fun filming had been. Someone piped in suggesting that there should be a sequel, to which Bergen responded: "Yeah, and it should be in Italy."

Simms got off the plane that day and informed Holderman, "Well, apparently we're making a sequel and we're going to Italy."

Five years later, that European dream came true with the release of Book Club: Next Chapter, which arrived in theaters last week. The foursome head to Italy to celebrate the engagement of Vivian (Jane Fonda), whisking viewers on a series of adventures and misadventures throughout Rome and Venice.

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen in "Book Club: The Next Chapter." (Focus Features/Fifth Season)

The film hits many of the classic tourist spots — the Spanish Steps, the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain — while also exploring smaller streets like Via dei Coronari, where the foursome shop for wedding dresses, and Piazza San Simeone, surrounded by old antique shops and plenty of cinematic charm.

For the Venice hotel depicted in the movie, interiors were shot at The Grand Plaza in Rome, while Hotel Danieli was used for its exteriors and terrace. "The terrace at the Danieli...it's beautiful... It looks almost fake because [of] your view over the lagoon, and you can see all the boats going in and out of the Grand Canal," Holderman said. "Wherever you stay in Venice, it's worth the trip to the Danieli and up to that terrace for a meal."

Sadly, the Venice outdoor restaurant where the foursome dine (and Steenburgen shows off some impressive accordion skills), was built on a soundstage. "So many people ask us, 'Where is that? We've got to go to that restaurant,'" Simms said. "It breaks hearts telling them [that it's not real]."

Instead, production designer Stefano Maria Ortolani meticulously built a restaurant from scratch, ensuring every single brick was hand painted and sourcing live plants to transform the space into a warm, inviting garden.

Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, who co-wrote "Book Club: The Next Chapter," on the set of their film. Holderman also directed. (Fabio Zayed/Fifth Season/Focus Features)

When it came time to film Vivian's Tuscany wedding venue, the crew decided to stay local, choosing Castello della Castelluccia, a medieval castle just north of Rome. Ortolani had attended a wedding there many years before and when he read the script, which described the space as a "stone beauty," the idea clicked. The location, a stone castle surrounded by cypress trees, "looked more like Tuscany than Tuscany," Holderman quipped.

Director Bill Holderman and actors Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Don Johnson on the set of "Book Club: The Next Chapter." (Fabio Zayed/Fifth Season/Focus Features)

Of course, when in Italy, one must do as Italians do: eat really, really good food. Downtime for Holderman, Simms and the four stars in Rome meant frequenting Trattoria Da Danilo, a brick-lined, "hole in the wall" spot known for its carbonara, and Costanza Hostaria, located in the ancient ruins of an amphitheater.

"[Fonda, Keaton, Steenburgen and Bergen] took full advantage of being there on the ground," Holderman said. "Very quickly it seemed that they knew the restaurants better than us, which was really great for us."

Book Club: The Next Chapter is in theaters now.