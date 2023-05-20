‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Is the Ultimate Travel Guide to Dreamy Italian Locations

Writers Bill Holderman and Erin Simms weren't planning to make a sequel to their 2018 feature film Book Club. Then, Candice Bergen, one of the film's stars, made them a proposition they couldn't refuse.
While en route to CinemaCon ahead of the movie's premiere, the cast — Bergen, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Jane Fonda — mused about how fun filming had been. Someone piped in suggesting that there should be a sequel, to which Bergen responded: "Yeah, and it should be in Italy."
Simms got off the plane that day and informed Holderman, "Well, apparently we're making a sequel and we're going to Italy."
Five years later, that European dream came true with the release of Book Club: Next Chapter, which arrived in theaters last week. The foursome head to Italy to celebrate the engagement of Vivian (Jane Fonda), whisking viewers on a series of adventures and misadventures throughout Rome and Venice.
- ‘Book Club’ Writers Explain Where They’d Take the Cast for Potential Third Film
- Beyond the Binary: Gigi Gorgeous and Gottmik Chronicle Their Transgender Awakenings in New Book
- The Right Book for the Right Roy: What the Succession Characters Should Be Reading
- Expect More Airport Madness This Summer as Business Travel Bookings Double
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023
The film hits many of the classic tourist spots — the Spanish Steps, the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain — while also exploring smaller streets like Via dei Coronari, where the foursome shop for wedding dresses, and Piazza San Simeone, surrounded by old antique shops and plenty of cinematic charm.
For the Venice hotel depicted in the movie, interiors were shot at The Grand Plaza in Rome, while Hotel Danieli was used for its exteriors and terrace. "The terrace at the Danieli...it's beautiful... It looks almost fake because [of] your view over the lagoon, and you can see all the boats going in and out of the Grand Canal," Holderman said. "Wherever you stay in Venice, it's worth the trip to the Danieli and up to that terrace for a meal."
Sadly, the Venice outdoor restaurant where the foursome dine (and Steenburgen shows off some impressive accordion skills), was built on a soundstage. "So many people ask us, 'Where is that? We've got to go to that restaurant,'" Simms said. "It breaks hearts telling them [that it's not real]."
Instead, production designer Stefano Maria Ortolani meticulously built a restaurant from scratch, ensuring every single brick was hand painted and sourcing live plants to transform the space into a warm, inviting garden.
When it came time to film Vivian's Tuscany wedding venue, the crew decided to stay local, choosing Castello della Castelluccia, a medieval castle just north of Rome. Ortolani had attended a wedding there many years before and when he read the script, which described the space as a "stone beauty," the idea clicked. The location, a stone castle surrounded by cypress trees, "looked more like Tuscany than Tuscany," Holderman quipped.
Of course, when in Italy, one must do as Italians do: eat really, really good food. Downtime for Holderman, Simms and the four stars in Rome meant frequenting Trattoria Da Danilo, a brick-lined, "hole in the wall" spot known for its carbonara, and Costanza Hostaria, located in the ancient ruins of an amphitheater.
"[Fonda, Keaton, Steenburgen and Bergen] took full advantage of being there on the ground," Holderman said. "Very quickly it seemed that they knew the restaurants better than us, which was really great for us."
Book Club: The Next Chapter is in theaters now.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment