The Irish musician showed up following a screening of 'Kiss the Future,' which details U2's relationship with war-torn Sarajevo in the 1990s

Wendy Geller
Bono at the 29th edition of Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, on August 11, 2023. Sarajevo Film Festival

U2's frontman Bono made a surprise appearance Friday at the opening ceremony of the Sarajevo Film Festival, where he treated spectators to a cappella rendition of Bob Marley's classic "Redemption Song."

The Irish musician showed up following a screening of the documentary Kiss the Future, which details U2’s relationship with war-torn Sarajevo in the 1990s.

Per various outlets, Bono was joined by U2 guitarist The Edge on the red carpet, along with both of their wives and CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour, who is featured in the doc recalling her past experience covering the Bosnian conflict. 

&quot;U2&quot; singer Bono Vox (R) and his life partner Alie Hewson arrive at the red carpet area, in front of Bosnian National Theater before premiere of the motion picture &quot;Kiss The Future&quot;, during grand opening ceremony of the 29th edition of Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, on August 11, 2023.
U2 singer Bono and wife Alie Hewson arrive at the red carpet area during the grand opening ceremony of the 29th edition of the Sarajevo Film FestivalElvis Barukcic/AFP via Getty Images

Kiss The Future, directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain, and produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, follows the story of U2's attempt to raise global awareness of the city of Sarajevo's plight as well as that of war-torn Bosnia. During their 1993 Zoo TV Tour, the band featured satellite interviews with local Sarajevans explaining their experience during the conflict.

&quot;U2&quot; singer Bono Vox (C) arrives, escorted by organizers at the red carpet area, in front of Bosnian National Theater before premiere of the motion picture &quot;Kiss The Future&quot;, during grand opening ceremony of the 29th edition of Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, on August 11, 2023.
U2 singer Bono arrives, escorted by organizers at the red carpet area, in front of the Bosnian National TheaterElvis Barukcic/AFP via Getty Images

Following the series of interviews, U2 ended up playing the city itself in 1997.

The documentary debuted at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

