All the Bombshells From Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel’s First Reunion in 13 Years

It's a reunion Bravo fans didn't see coming.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel shocked fans when she announced a meeting with one of her biggest co-stars.

"For the first time ever, I'm having a Housewife on my podcast," Frankel shared on the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast Tuesday. "This is an extravaganza explosion. We both need to get a hobby and we're both mentioning it all."

Soon after, the Skinny Girl founder and CEO revealed that she was sitting down with Jill Zarin for the first time in nearly 13 years.

During the episode, the pair discussed their three years together on RHONY. They also explored the end of their friendship, before giving fans hope that things are headed in the right direction.

See what has Bravo fans buzzing in our list of bombshells.

What Led to the Feud

While discussing the breakdown of their friendship, both Frankel and Zarin shared their theories as to what went wrong. According to Zarin, watching her co-star's answer to one specific interview question upset her.

"You were on the Today show — I'll never forget it — and they interviewed you and maybe you were mad at me at the time but they asked you how did you get on the show and you said, 'A producer found me.' And that was a dagger to me," Zarin said. "You hurt me."

While Frankel admitted that Zarin and her family pushed to get her on the show, she thinks there was more to it. "I believe that you felt left out," Frankel said. "I believe you were slightly envious and confused of everything that was happening. I wanted to be a solo act."

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin reunite for their first sit-down in 13 years. Just B / iHeartRadio

What if Bethenny Stayed On Longer

After Frankel left RHONY in season three, she appeared in spinoff shows including Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After. But according to Zarin, if her co-star stayed on the show for a little longer, things would have been different.

"Had you done season 4 and not gone on your own, we would’ve made up," Zarin said. Frankel replied, "We would’ve, but it would’ve gotten dirty, and it would’ve been for the show."

What Really Happened During Bobby Zarin's Funeral

Zarin claimed on Frankel’s latest podcast that she had no idea their brief reunion outside of Bobby Zarin’s 2018 memorial was being filmed for RHONY. "If that was true, would they need a release from me to get my voice on camera?" she asked. "Do they have one? I will tell you, they do not."

While Zarin says she was happy to see Frankel at the funeral, she didn't realize her co-star was mic-ed and that the cameras nearby were from Bravo.

"What you’re saying is that I ambushed a funeral for f---ing reality television," Frankel said. "That’s disgusting." The Messenger has reached out to Bravo for comment and hasn't heard back.

What Happened With Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip?

For season 5 of RHUGT, Bravo cast Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman meet up for a vacation to St. Barts.

According to Zarin — who did not attend — it was her idea after the rumored Real Housewives of New York Legacy series didn't move forward.

"I had told Luann, 'Why don't they do this as Ultimate Girls Trip?' It's ridiculous," Zarin shared. "We all have different lives. We're all in different places. We all live in different cities. She took it to Andy [Cohen], because Andy told me Luann told him that idea."

Frankel replied, "That hurts that you weren't invited to your own idea."

Where Bethenny and Jill Go From Here

As the podcast came to an end, Frankel expressed hopes that this could be the start of something special. "I want to resume a relationship," she said. "We're going to be texting each other, but I don't want to be in the Housewives world. Let's go easy, baby steps."

Zarin replied, "I'm not going to push you and I think I pushed you in the past. I feel so good."