Bollywood’s latest hit, the hilarious rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has some unexpected parallels to another colorful blockbuster from this summer: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.
The film stars Alia Bhatt, who recently appeared in Netflix’s Heart of Stone, as Rani, the embodiment of the modern woman Barbie initially believes she’s inspired in the real world. She’s confident, educated, independent and unafraid to put the conservative men around her in their place.
Meanwhile, Rocky (played by Ranveer Singh) would find himself well at home in Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House. He’s cocky, macho and dresses exclusively in designer fashion. But what he lacks in vocabulary and self-awareness, he makes up for with his earnest charisma. So when he struts into Rani’s office with a bizarre plan to reconnect their grandparents, she can’t help feeling intrigued.
A meet not so cute
After introducing himself with a gold-plated business card, Rocky reveals to Rani that his grandfather and her grandmother had a secret affair many years earlier. With his health now deteriorating, Rocky’s grandfather has been calling out for Rani’s grandmother — which is a little awkward considering his current wife is very much alive. Still, doctors say it would be good for his memory to reconnect with figures from his past. So, unbeknownst to his grandmother, Rocky has come to Rani not only to flirt but also to see if her grandmother is alive and willing to reconnect with a long-lost lover.
Rani agrees to help, and as she works with Rocky to reconnect their elders, she eventually falls for the persistent playboy. But when he quickly proposes marriage, Rani reveals she has some reservations about their family’s differences.
A fun switch
She comes from a modern, liberal family that believes men and women are equal. Rocky’s family, on the other hand, is highly-traditional and religious. Despite being led by his businesswoman grandmother, his family mostly believes that women are responsible for cooking, cleaning and housework.
So, before they decide whether to get married, they hatch another plan: they’ll swap families for three months to see if they can survive.
Happy endings all around
Over the course of the movie, Rocky and Rani learn a lot from each other’s families while also helping them grow in turn. For instance, Rani teaches the women in Rocky’s family to see their true potential and pursue the dreams they’d given up for domestic life. And Rani’s family helps Rocky overcome his ego, learn to care for himself, and see women as people, not objects. (One hilarious scene finds Rani’s mother forcing him to overcome his squeamishness around housework and women’s lingerie by cleaning her bras.)
Like Barbie, Rocky Aur Rani cleverly critiques traditional gender roles with humor, style and song. In fact, the Bollywood movie ends with a musical number bursting with a shade of pink that looks very similar to Barbie’s favorite color. What’s more, both are resonating with audiences around the world. Barbie has eclipsed the billion-dollar mark, making it the highest-earning film ever by a female director, while Rocky Aur Rani has grossed over $39 million worldwide, making it the most successful Bollywood rom-com internationally.
