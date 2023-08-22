Bollywood Barbie? India’s New Hit Rom-Com Takes on Gender Equality With Pink Flair  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Bollywood Barbie? India’s New Hit Rom-Com Takes on Gender Equality With Pink Flair 

The latest smash hit rom-com from Bollywood has some striking parallels to Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar blockbuster

Published |Updated
Michael Miller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, BarbieDharma Productions; Warner Bros. Pictures

Bollywood’s latest hit, the hilarious rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has some unexpected parallels to another colorful blockbuster from this summer: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

The film stars Alia Bhatt, who recently appeared in Netflix’s Heart of Stone, as Rani, the embodiment of the modern woman Barbie initially believes she’s inspired in the real world. She’s confident, educated, independent and unafraid to put the conservative men around her in their place.

Meanwhile, Rocky (played by Ranveer Singh) would find himself well at home in Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House. He’s cocky, macho and dresses exclusively in designer fashion. But what he lacks in vocabulary and self-awareness, he makes up for with his earnest charisma. So when he struts into Rani’s office with a bizarre plan to reconnect their grandparents, she can’t help feeling intrigued. 

Dharmendra, Jaya, Shabana, Ranveer, Alia
Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani and Ryan Gosling in BarbieDharma Productions; Warner Bros. Pictures

A meet not so cute

After introducing himself with a gold-plated business card, Rocky reveals to Rani that his grandfather and her grandmother had a secret affair many years earlier. With his health now deteriorating, Rocky’s grandfather has been calling out for Rani’s grandmother — which is a little awkward considering his current wife is very much alive. Still, doctors say it would be good for his memory to reconnect with figures from his past. So, unbeknownst to his grandmother, Rocky has come to Rani not only to flirt but also to see if her grandmother is alive and willing to reconnect with a long-lost lover. 

Read More

Rani agrees to help, and as she works with Rocky to reconnect their elders, she eventually falls for the persistent playboy. But when he quickly proposes marriage, Rani reveals she has some reservations about their family’s differences.

A fun switch

She comes from a modern, liberal family that believes men and women are equal. Rocky’s family, on the other hand, is highly-traditional and religious. Despite being led by his businesswoman grandmother, his family mostly believes that women are responsible for cooking, cleaning and housework.

So, before they decide whether to get married, they hatch another plan: they’ll swap families for three months to see if they can survive. 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Rocky and Rani's last duet.Viacom18 Studios

Happy endings all around

Over the course of the movie, Rocky and Rani learn a lot from each other’s families while also helping them grow in turn. For instance, Rani teaches the women in Rocky’s family to see their true potential and pursue the dreams they’d given up for domestic life. And Rani’s family helps Rocky overcome his ego, learn to care for himself, and see women as people, not objects. (One hilarious scene finds Rani’s mother forcing him to overcome his squeamishness around housework and women’s lingerie by cleaning her bras.)

Like Barbie, Rocky Aur Rani cleverly critiques traditional gender roles with humor, style and song. In fact, the Bollywood movie ends with a musical number bursting with a shade of pink that looks very similar to Barbie’s favorite color. What’s more, both are resonating with audiences around the world. Barbie has eclipsed the billion-dollar mark, making it the highest-earning film ever by a female director, while Rocky Aur Rani has grossed over $39 million worldwide, making it the most successful Bollywood rom-com internationally.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.