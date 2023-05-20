Bode Makes a Life-Changing Sacrifice in Death-Defying ‘Fire Country’ Finale

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Fire Country Season 1 finale, "I Know It Feels Impossible."

The firefighters in Fire Country have battled a litany of fire disasters in the first season, but the show ups the ante for the Season 1 finale. The Station 42 team and Three Rock are called in for search and rescue after a massive mudslide knocked out some nearby cabins. The name of the game is search, rescue and recover before a secondary mudslide attacks.

That mission becomes more complicated when Freddy (W. Tre Travis) discovers that his fiancée and new baby are staying in one of the cabins. The search jumps into overdrive to try and find Freddy's family.

Meanwhile, Bode (Max Thieriot) realizes it'll be a lot harder than he thought to convince people he was set up by Sleeper (Grant Harvey) with the dirty drug test before his parole hearing.

Let's break it down.

The Main Event

Bode, Freddy and his family survive the secondary mudslide (phew!), and Bode makes it to his parole hearing.

Unfortunately, a state's attorney shows up there and reveals that she thinks Bode is leading a drug ring at Three Rock before he can give his statement and plead his innocence in regard to the drug test.

On top of that, she is holding Freddy's freedom unless Bode takes the fall for it. Since Bode has never met a cross he wasn't prepared to hang himself on, he dutifully tells the parole board he was behind all of the drugs at Three Rock. Freddy gets released, but Bode returns to prison.

The Loose Ends

Before Bode's parole hearing, Jake (Jordan Calloway) confronts Cara (Sabina Gadecki) about her reaction to Bode moving in with him if he gets parole. It turns out she's not harboring any long-term feelings for Bode. She just had a baby in high school that her family has been pretending is her sister, and Bode might be the dad! Jake takes the news calmly, but that is a secret that is going to have to come out in Season 2.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Diane Farr) and Vince (Billy Burke) also have a lot to work through in Season 2. Luke (Michael Trucco) has offered up his kidney with no strings attached. Vince seems grateful and willing to let his brother back into the family for his sacrifice, but things are fraught with Sharon when she admits she pulled strings to keep Bode at Three Rock. She's not blaming herself for his alleged relapse, and it seems like Vince isn't going to let her off the hook, either.

Lastly, we may not have seen the last of our new nemesis the state's attorney. She sleeps with Eve (Jules Latimer) the night before the mudslide, not knowing that Eve is part of Cal Fire, and Eve catches some pretty big feelings. Is that going to continue now that the attorney's investigation into Three Rock is over? Can it last when Eve finds out Bode has been pressured into tanking his parole hearing? To be determined!

The Best Moment

Ending on a high note, the good news is: Freddy is free! So Bode's sacrifice isn't for nothing. He even surprises his fiancée at the bar because he "can do that now."

Freddy has been a constant source of humor and fun in the series, and he has also become Bode's right-hand guy at Three Rock. It's beautiful to see his wrongful conviction overturned, but now we must see if he'll be able to help get Bode out of prison.

Fire Country returns next season on CBS.