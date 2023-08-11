Bobbi Althoff Reveals She’s ‘Actually Broke’ Despite Filming Episodes Of ‘The Really Good Podcast’ With Major Celebrities

Bobbi Althoff is not a household name yet, but the TikTok star is well on her way. Originally posting just mom-related content on the platform in 2021, Althoff didn't hit her stride until she launched The Really Good Podcast in April 2023 to an immediate wave of success.

With her deadpan delivery and comedic timing, Althoff has already captured an audience of close to 8 million followers across her social media platforms.

This is all while nabbing interviews with big names like Drake, Lil Yachty, and Mark Cuban. She's garnered so much popularity in the last few months, in fact, there has been speculation over her being an industry plant.



The 26-year-old took to Dave Portnoy's The Bff's Podcast to comment on this very notion. In an episode titled "Bobbi Althoff On If She Is An Industry Plant," Portnoy asked if she's made a lot of money on her pod yet.



"I'm waiting on TikTok to give me any money right now," she said. "People think I'm joking about being in debt. I'm not. I put every penny I've had into this podcast."

Where is the money going?

So far, Althoff has maxed out "three cards" on things like giving money to interviewees, renting studio space, and flights. "Even to come here I've spent, like, $2,000. I'm like chipping away at every credit card I can max out now."



This might be standard for someone building up their brand recognition, but some were surprised given Althoff's popularity. Portnoy cited her recent interview with Good Morning America and explained that at this rate, she's "beyond" paying for travel. Commenters agreed with Portnoy in a TikTok clip of the interview, telling Althoff that she "needs a new manager."



Thankfully, the TikTok Creator Fund will pay her out on August 15. And if she keeps her views up on Youtube (her interview with Tyga was shared yesterday and already has over 1 million views) along with the other streaming platforms she's on, hopefully she'll start to see a revenue increase.













