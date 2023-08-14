Bobbi Althoff Deleted Her Viral Interview With Drake, Prompting Speculation From Fans

As one of the most recognizable artists in the world, Drake has become notorious for limiting interviews with media. Which is why, when he spoke to TikToker Bobbi Althoff on her brand new podcast, it rocked the internet.
But despite going mega-viral, the interview has now been removed from Instagram and Spotify. Drake and Althoff have also reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting speculation that the two are currently in a feud.
Though she's been on the platform for several years, Althoff became an overnight sensation with The Really Good Podcast, which she released in April. The 26 year old now has close to eight million followers across all her platforms. She's also managed to only interview big names in music and business (Lil' Yatchy, Mark Cuban, Tyga, and others), inspiring rumors that she's an industry plant.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Althoff explained that she gave money to people that could connect her with celebrity interviewees. She gave $300 to comedian Rick Glassman, who connected her with Funny Marco. Drake began following Althoff on Instagram after seeing clips of their interview.
"I DM'd Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes, Althoff said. "He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode."
- Bobbi Althoff Reveals She’s ‘Actually Broke’ Despite Filming Episodes Of ‘The Really Good Podcast’ With Major Celebrities
- Who Is TikTok Star Bobbi Althoff — And Why Do People Think She’s An Industry Plant?
- Drake Disses Fan Wearing Yeezys At Milwaukee Show
- Drake Calls Out Fan for Throwing Purse on Stage: ‘This Is a Terrible Idea’
- Drake Stunned After Fan Throws 36L Bra Onstage: ‘How Many Letters Did It Go Up To?’
- ‘Playboy’ Makes Offer to Woman Who Threw 36G Bra at Drake
The two cozied up in a king-sized bed and traded dry jokes about music, relationships, and parenting. The episode emerged to millions of views in just a few days.
Short clips of the interview are still up on the rapper's Instagram and on Althoff's Youtube page.
Neither Drake nor Althoff have commented on the speculation, though Althoff posted a TikTok yesterday at his concert which already has 3,300,000 million likes. Given her deadpan comedic style, it's unclear whether this was a dig at the rapper or an attempt at reconciliation.
A representative for Drake declined to comment, and Althoff's reps have yet to respond for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Darren Kent, Actor Who Appeared on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 36Entertainment
- Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault ScandalEntertainment
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Dolly Parton Brings Books to the Children of Kansas With Imagination LibraryEntertainment
- ‘The Masked Singer’ Coming Back Sooner Than Expected on Sept. 10Entertainment