Bobbi Althoff Deleted Her Viral Interview With Drake, Prompting Speculation From Fans

As one of the most recognizable artists in the world, Drake has become notorious for limiting interviews with media. Which is why, when he spoke to TikToker Bobbi Althoff on her brand new podcast, it rocked the internet.



But despite going mega-viral, the interview has now been removed from Instagram and Spotify. Drake and Althoff have also reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting speculation that the two are currently in a feud.



Though she's been on the platform for several years, Althoff became an overnight sensation with The Really Good Podcast, which she released in April. The 26 year old now has close to eight million followers across all her platforms. She's also managed to only interview big names in music and business (Lil' Yatchy, Mark Cuban, Tyga, and others), inspiring rumors that she's an industry plant.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Althoff explained that she gave money to people that could connect her with celebrity interviewees. She gave $300 to comedian Rick Glassman, who connected her with Funny Marco. Drake began following Althoff on Instagram after seeing clips of their interview.



"I DM'd Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes, Althoff said. "He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode."

The two cozied up in a king-sized bed and traded dry jokes about music, relationships, and parenting. The episode emerged to millions of views in just a few days.



Short clips of the interview are still up on the rapper's Instagram and on Althoff's Youtube page.

Neither Drake nor Althoff have commented on the speculation, though Althoff posted a TikTok yesterday at his concert which already has 3,300,000 million likes. Given her deadpan comedic style, it's unclear whether this was a dig at the rapper or an attempt at reconciliation.



A representative for Drake declined to comment, and Althoff's reps have yet to respond for comment.