Bobbi Althoff Breaks Silence On Drake Rumors

TikToker and podcast host Bobbi Althoff is shutting down rumors that she's had sex with rap star, Drake.



The 26 year old has been making waves since the release of her podcast, The Really Good Podcast earlier this year. Through a clever business strategy, she's managed to get A-list performers and CEOs on her pod while earning millions of views — and followers — in the process.



Among the list of interviewees is Drake, whose episode received 10 million views in just a few days. But the video was deleted earlier this week and the two have already unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting speculation that the rapper and Althoff are in conflict. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy added to the controversy with a promotional clip for his podcast, BFFs.

Jerritt Clark and Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I asked her [if she slept with Drake and got divorced,]" he said. "She's like, 'I'm not commenting on that publicly." Althoff had recently joined Portnoy on his show to discuss her rise to internet stardom. She married tech executive Cory Althoff in 2019 and has two daughters.



"So you just outed her not-public comment?" co-host Josh Richards asked.

Given the ambiguity of Portnoy's statement, rumors continued to swirl online that Althoff did indeed sleep with Drake. She quickly cleared up the confusion with a post on Instagram Stories. In it, she included a screenshot of a conversation between her and Portnoy via Instagram DMs.

"I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it," Althoff wrote. "I'm going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored DM between Dave and I."



The screenshot shows Portnoy asking the TikToker whether she had sex with Drake and got divorced.



"I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you're right that this is not true," she responded.

Portnoy re-shared Althoff's post and made a statement of his own.



"Our social media team edited the clip to make it seem juicy which was b------t. I freaked out on Austin the second I saw it. We did her dirty," he admitted.

A representative for Drake has not responded for comment.











