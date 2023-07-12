Bob Iger Will Stay On as Disney’s Boss Through 2026

Bob Iger will continue to serve as the House of Mouse's head through December 31, 2026. The Walt Disney Board of Directors voted unanimously to extend Iger's contract by two years, per a statement.

“Time and again, Bob has shown an unparalleled ability to successfully transform Disney to drive future growth and financial returns, earning him a reputation as one of the world’s best CEOs,” said Mark G. Parker, Chairman, WDC, in the statement.

Parker added that Iger has "once again set Disney on the right strategic path for ongoing value creation" and that a longer term for Iger will best position him and the company for long-term success.

Iger, a "boomerang boss," returned to Disney seven months ago after a brief hiatus following 16 years of stewardship. He served as CEO and Chairman of WDC from 2005 to 2020, and then as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board through 2021. Throughout his tenure(s), Disney acquired Pixar in 2006, Marvel Entertainment in 2009, Lucasfilm in 2012, 21st Century Fox in 2019 and got the entertainment empire into the streaming business with Disney+ and Hulu.

"On my first day back, we began making important and sometimes difficult decisions to address some existing structural and efficiency issues, and despite the challenges, I believe Disney’s long-term future is incredibly bright,” Iger said in the statement. “But there is more to accomplish before this transformative work is complete, and because I want to ensure Disney is strongly positioned when my successor takes the helm, I have agreed to the Board’s request to remain CEO for an additional two years. The importance of the succession process cannot be overstated, and as the Board continues to evaluate a highly qualified slate of internal and external candidates, I remain intensely focused on a successful transition.”

Under Iger's leadership, he steered Disney to mainland China with Shanghai Disney Resort, and numerous box office-busting films were released, including Marvel's Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther, the Frozen duo, and James Cameron's Avatars.

Iger has spent his entire career at Disney. He began at ABC in 1974, performing low-level work on television sets, and steadily rose up the ranks. He officially joined the Disney senior management team in 1996 as Chairman of ABC Group once Disney acquired the broadcasting company. In 1999, he was promoted to President, Walt Disney International.

As of 2020, Iger is in the Television Academy Hall of Fame. His estimated net worth is $690 million, per Forbes.