Bob Dylan Calls Death of ‘Lifelong Friend’ Robbie Robertson ‘Shocking News’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Bob Dylan Calls Death of ‘Lifelong Friend’ Robbie Robertson ‘Shocking News’

The legendary singer-songwriter, who was backed by Robertson and The Band, says ‘his passing leaves a vacancy in the world’

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson perform on stage for ‘The Band’s’ ‘The Last Waltz’ concert at the Winterland Ballroom on November 25, 1976.Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Bob Dylan issued a statement on social media Friday about the passing of Robbie Robertson, one of the members of The Band, who served as Dylan’s instrumental support on some of his iconic albums.

“This is shocking news,” Dylan said in the statement. “Robbie was a lifelong friend. His passing leaves a vacancy in the world.”

Roberston’s death was announced Wednesday by his manager Jared Levine in a statement. He was 80. He died after a long illness, but no specific cause of death was announced.

The Hawks, an early incarnation of The Band, served as Dylan’s backing group during his controversial first electric tour in 1965-66. They recorded together a year later on the heavily bootlegged sessions known as the “basement tapes,” which were officially released as The Basement Tapes in 1975, and again in 2014 with the complete sessions.

Read More

Robertson also participated in the sessions for Dylan’s 1966 double-album, Blonde on Blonde, which was recorded in Nashville. The Band also backed Dylan in a January 1968 Woody Guthrie tribute at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

The Band, including Robertson, backed Dylan on his 1974 sold-out tour and the album Planet Waves, which became Dylan’s first No. 1 album and stayed on top of the chart for five weeks.

“What was incredible was that they were so in tune with Bob, such great musicians, and so intuitive, they were able to basically just watch Bob’s hands on the chord changes and play along,” engineer Rob Fraboni said of The Band in an interview for The Billboard Book of Number One Albums. “It might have taken a take or two for them to learn the songs, but these were songs that they had never played before.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.