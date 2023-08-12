Bob Dylan Calls Death of ‘Lifelong Friend’ Robbie Robertson ‘Shocking News’

Bob Dylan issued a statement on social media Friday about the passing of Robbie Robertson, one of the members of The Band, who served as Dylan’s instrumental support on some of his iconic albums.

“This is shocking news,” Dylan said in the statement. “Robbie was a lifelong friend. His passing leaves a vacancy in the world.”

Roberston’s death was announced Wednesday by his manager Jared Levine in a statement. He was 80. He died after a long illness, but no specific cause of death was announced.

The Hawks, an early incarnation of The Band, served as Dylan’s backing group during his controversial first electric tour in 1965-66. They recorded together a year later on the heavily bootlegged sessions known as the “basement tapes,” which were officially released as The Basement Tapes in 1975, and again in 2014 with the complete sessions.

Robertson also participated in the sessions for Dylan’s 1966 double-album, Blonde on Blonde, which was recorded in Nashville. The Band also backed Dylan in a January 1968 Woody Guthrie tribute at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

The Band, including Robertson, backed Dylan on his 1974 sold-out tour and the album Planet Waves, which became Dylan’s first No. 1 album and stayed on top of the chart for five weeks.

“What was incredible was that they were so in tune with Bob, such great musicians, and so intuitive, they were able to basically just watch Bob’s hands on the chord changes and play along,” engineer Rob Fraboni said of The Band in an interview for The Billboard Book of Number One Albums. “It might have taken a take or two for them to learn the songs, but these were songs that they had never played before.”