Bob Barker, Longest-Running Host of 'The Price Is Right,' Dead at 99
Entertainment.
Bob Barker, Longest-Running Host of ‘The Price Is Right,’ Dead at 99

Barker, who joined the CBS game show in 1972, retired from it in 2007

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Bob Barker, best known as the longest-running host of beloved game show The Price Is Right, died Saturday morning in his Los Angeles home of natural causes, according to his publicist. He was 99.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the world’s greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," publicist Roger Neal said in a statement to The Messenger.

Barker, who joined CBS’s The Price Is Right in 1972 and retired from the show in 2007, also notably hosted the earlier game show Truth or Consequences, as well as the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 through 1987. 

A noted animal rights advocate, he was known for urging viewers on air at the end of Price episodes to spay and neuter their pets. 

Barker's longtime companion, Nancy Burnet, told Fox News in December that Barker was doing well, healthwise, ahead of his 99th birthday that month.

Bob Barker during "The Price is Right" 34th Season Premiere - Taping at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)Jesse Grant/WireImage

"He's in very good health for his age and his humor is still in good shape. He's had a very charmed life," she said.

Upon his death, Burnet — who shared Barker's advocacy for animals — said in a statement, "I am so proud of the trailblazing work [he] and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry."

"We were great friends over these 40 years," she added. "He will be missed."

Barker is survived by a half-brother, Kent Valandra; half-nephews Robert and Chip Valandra; and half-niece Vickie Valandra Kelly.

