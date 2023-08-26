Bob Barker, Longest-Running Host of ‘The Price Is Right,’ Dead at 99
Barker, who joined the CBS game show in 1972, retired from it in 2007
Bob Barker, best known as the longest-running host of beloved game show The Price Is Right, died Saturday morning in his Los Angeles home of natural causes, according to his publicist. He was 99.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the world’s greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," publicist Roger Neal said in a statement to The Messenger.
Barker, who joined CBS’s The Price Is Right in 1972 and retired from the show in 2007, also notably hosted the earlier game show Truth or Consequences, as well as the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 through 1987.
A noted animal rights advocate, he was known for urging viewers on air at the end of Price episodes to spay and neuter their pets.
Barker's longtime companion, Nancy Burnet, told Fox News in December that Barker was doing well, healthwise, ahead of his 99th birthday that month.
"He's in very good health for his age and his humor is still in good shape. He's had a very charmed life," she said.
- Why Animal Lovers Bob Barker and Betty White Once Beefed Over an Elephant
- Vanna White Thanks Bob Barker for ‘Introducing’ Her to ‘The Game Show World!’
- Drew Carey, Adam Sandler and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Bob Barker
- ‘Price Is Right’ Contestant Dislocates His Shoulder Celebrating Big Win
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Feel Relieved After Becoming Pregnant on ‘Emotional Journey’: Source
- Travis Barker ‘Already Knew’ About Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy Prior to Surprise Announcement: Source
Upon his death, Burnet — who shared Barker's advocacy for animals — said in a statement, "I am so proud of the trailblazing work [he] and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry."
"We were great friends over these 40 years," she added. "He will be missed."
Barker is survived by a half-brother, Kent Valandra; half-nephews Robert and Chip Valandra; and half-niece Vickie Valandra Kelly.
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Have Steamy Vacation Photo ShootEntertainment