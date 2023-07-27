Bo Goldman, ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Screenwriter, Dead at 90 - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Bo Goldman, ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Screenwriter, Dead at 90

The celebrated writer broke onto the film scene with the 1975 physiological drama 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' which earned him an Oscar

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Bo Goldman at the 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Bo Goldman, the Academy Award-winning writer behind One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has died. He was 90.

Goldman's son-in-law, director Todd Field, confirmed the news to The New York Times on Thursday but did not state the cause of death.

Born Sept. 10, 1932, in New York City, Goldman attended Princeton, where he performed in the theater troupe Princeton Triangle Club and wrote for the school newspaper. After three years in the army, Goldman went over to Broadway, where he earned his first playwriting credit writing lyrics for the 1959 musical First Impressions.

The celebrated writer broke onto the film scene with the 1975 physiological drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, starring Jack Nicholson, which earned him a Best Adapted Screenplay statue at the Oscars. Goldman would continue to gather acclaim for his work, nabbing a second Oscar for his 1980 comedy Melvin and Howard.

Goldman's other credits include the Oscar-nominated Scent of a Woman and Meet Joe Black, starring Brad Pitt.

While speaking to The Washington Post in 1982, the screenwriter said that the central train of thought that runs through his work is "yearning."

"A longing to make the people real and capture their lives on the screen," he explained. "I think there is nothing more fulfilling in the world than to see your view of life realized in art."

Goldman is survived by his children Justin Ashforth, Mia Goldman, Amy Goldman, Diana Rathbun and Serena Rathbun, his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

