‘Blue’s Clues’ Steve Burns’ Car Broken Into by Bear Looking For Doritos

Steve Burns has a PSA regarding your car and leftover snacks.

The former Blue’s Clues host took to Instagram Stories to share some footage about what happened when he left some Cool Ranch Doritos Crumbs in his armrest.

“PSA: Don’t leave your windows open if you have a bag of Cool Ranch Dorito crumbs in your armrest,” he captioned the first clip, which appears to show black hairs on the door and window area of his olive-green vehicle, along with the offending leftover bag of snacks in the center front seat compartment.

Instagram Steve Burns/Instagram

The second clips shows more long black hair on the door and window area of the car, along with the caption, “My truck smells like bear farts.”

Instagram Steve Burns/Instagram

The third clip shows a white filmy substance on another part of the vehicle, along with the words, “I’ll say it first. A clue.”

Instagram Steve Burns/Instagram

The Emmy-nominated Burns was the original host of Blue’s Clues from 1996-2002. He’s also a musician, who has collaborated with members of the Flaming Lips, and wrote the theme to Young Sheldon, which he’s also guested on. He also continues to do voice-over work.