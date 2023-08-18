‘Blue’s Clues’ Steve Burns’ Car Broken Into by Bear Looking For Doritos - The Messenger
Entertainment
‘Blue’s Clues’ Steve Burns’ Car Broken Into by Bear Looking For Doritos

The actor/musician shared a PSA about your car and leftover snacks after he encountered an unwanted visitor

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
JWPlayer

Steve Burns has a PSA regarding your car and leftover snacks.

The former Blue’s Clues host took to Instagram Stories to share some footage about what happened when he left some Cool Ranch Doritos Crumbs in his armrest.

“PSA: Don’t leave your windows open if you have a bag of Cool Ranch Dorito crumbs in your armrest,” he captioned the first clip, which appears to show black hairs on the door and window area of his olive-green vehicle, along with the offending leftover bag of snacks in the center front seat compartment.

Steve Burns/Instagram
InstagramSteve Burns/Instagram

The second clips shows more long black hair on the door and window area of the car, along with the caption, “My truck smells like bear farts.”

Steve Burns/Instagram
InstagramSteve Burns/Instagram

The third clip shows a white filmy substance on another part of the vehicle, along with the words, “I’ll say it first. A clue.”

Steve Burns/Instagram
InstagramSteve Burns/Instagram

The Emmy-nominated Burns was the original host of Blue’s Clues from 1996-2002. He’s also a musician, who has collaborated with members of the Flaming Lips, and wrote the theme to Young Sheldon, which he’s also guested on. He also continues to do voice-over work.

Steve Burns
Steve BurnsRob Kim/Getty Images; Steve Burns/Instagram
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
