Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’
The crowd cheered on the 11-year-old by chanting "Blue, Blue, Blue, Blue!"
It turns out that star power runs in the Carter family.
On Friday night during Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop in Paris, she brought out a surprise guest for her performance of "My Power": her oldest daughter Blue Ivy, who wowed the crowd with dance moves matching her mom's own.
The 11-year-old demonstrated remarkably poised stage presence in front of thousands of spectators. Fan-shot video captured her grooving alongside her mother and backup dancers, culminating in an audience chant of "Blue, Blue, Blue, Blue!"
Grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson also captured the sequence on film, and posted to her Instagram account following the show.
"Last night I saw my beautiful grand baby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people," she captioned her video.
"She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber!" (Watch that video here.)
This isn't the first time Blue Ivy has joined Beyoncé onstage at one of her shows. Last January, the mother and daughter paired up in Dubai for a duet of "Brown Skin Girl," as part of Atlantis The Royal resort's opening weekend.
Beyoncé shares Blue Ivy as well as her twin siblings Rumi and Sir, 5, with husband Jay-Z.
