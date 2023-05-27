The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’

    The crowd cheered on the 11-year-old by chanting "Blue, Blue, Blue, Blue!"

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    It turns out that star power runs in the Carter family.

    On Friday night during Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop in Paris, she brought out a surprise guest for her performance of "My Power": her oldest daughter Blue Ivy, who wowed the crowd with dance moves matching her mom's own.

    The 11-year-old demonstrated remarkably poised stage presence in front of thousands of spectators. Fan-shot video captured her grooving alongside her mother and backup dancers, culminating in an audience chant of "Blue, Blue, Blue, Blue!"

    Beyoncé
    (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
    Read More

    Grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson also captured the sequence on film, and posted to her Instagram account following the show.

    "Last night I saw my beautiful grand baby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people," she captioned her video.

    "She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber!" (Watch that video here.)

    Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

    This isn't the first time Blue Ivy has joined Beyoncé onstage at one of her shows. Last January, the mother and daughter paired up in Dubai for a duet of "Brown Skin Girl," as part of Atlantis The Royal resort's opening weekend.

    Beyoncé shares Blue Ivy as well as her twin siblings Rumi and Sir, 5, with husband Jay-Z.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.