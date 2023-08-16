It's been 15 summers since Iron Man and The Dark Knight firmly established the superhero film as the leading entertainment product for mainstream audiences. And while these movies certainly appeal to all — the numbers don't lie! — one should not ignore the most dominant of the fabled four quadrants: boys.

To that end, it is surprising that it took this long to witness an insect-shaped airship lift its hindquarters and blast its enemies with deadly farts while Mötley Crüe cranked on the soundtrack.

Blue Beetle, an August release from the soon-to-be-rebooted DC Films unit after the box office debacle of The Flash and before the substantially postponed Aquaman sequel, is far from great cinema. But it is oddly charming both as a feel-good family comedy and a low-stakes fantasy adventure picture.

DC Films’s “Blue Beetle” Warner Bros. Discovery

The film stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a kid just out of college (pre-law at Gotham U!) and now back home with his loving Mexican-American family in the rapidly gentrifying Palmera City. Things very quickly go into Spider-Man territory.

A strange set of circumstances involving a weird bug grant Jaime amazing powers (or do they? We'll get to that), but all he wants is to be normal and to help his family out of their dire financial situation. Of course, he'll soon recognize that accepting his fate as a superhero will aid the greater good. Soon he's zooming around the sky in a neon aquamarine mech suit, battling a robot villain bossed around by evil Susan Sarandon (!) and taking down helicopters that glow with neon lavender. (It's very easy to see who is on what team in this movie.)

There's not an inch of plot in Blue Beetle you haven't seen before, but there are some tricks up this movie's sleeve. Most importantly, it gets a lot of mileage out of its amiable cast. Maridueña is terrific as the hesitant and somewhat shy kid despite being an absolute hunk. Belissa Escobedo is terrific as his dorky-but-confident younger sister, Damián Alcázar is incredibly warm as Jaime's father, Elpidia Carrillo is instantly sympathetic as his mother, George Lopez is really quite funny as the hothead uncle and Adriana Barraza absolutely understood the assignment as the badass grandma. The Reyes clan really is quite charming; most of the time, side characters in a movie like this are flat. You actually care about them here.

Xolo Maridueña in "Blue Beetle" Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

Additionally, director Ángel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer have decided just to floor it story-wise. Again: you kinda know the drill, so the play here is not to explain anything. There's zero boring backstory, minimal lore, and hardly any technobabble scenes. This ultimately makes for a preposterous movie, even by superhero standards, but one can't deny that it has propulsive energy. Were I a 10-year-old kid seeing this while school's out, I'd exit the theater doing cartwheels. More importantly, if I were a Mexican-American 10-year-old, this would likely be the best thing I'd ever seen.

Pros

A splendid and good-looking cast

Genuinely warm scenes with the Reyes family

No time wasted on boring explanations

Cons

Woe betide anyone wondering just how the Blue Beetle gets his powers

Even though this movie is new, you've seen it before somehow

The phrase "representation is important" has been repeated so much that it's possible to lose sight of the fact that representation is important. A good movie is enjoyable to all, but when there's a touchpoint specific to your background, it's a jolt of energy. I loved all the family scenes in Blue Beetle, but there were a few moments that sailed over my head but killed with others in the audience. That palpable verisimilitude is worth so much more than getting all the jokes.

As with all such movies, the CGI slop of the fight scenes goes on for way too long. There's also the issue of whether or not Jaime is truly a superhero. He's more of a vehicle for the spirit of this weirdo "scarab" that has attached itself to him somehow. (A recurring joke: did it enter through Jaime's anus? Reporting remains inconclusive.) A being called Khaji-Da (think of J.A.R.V.I.S. from Iron Man or K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider) is actually controlling most of the action, and Jaime spends most of his time screaming.

The power of this scarab was supposed to go to a baddie named Carapax — which I always thought was a service that prices out used automobiles. He's transforming into a One Man Army Corps (the O.M.A.C. of DC comics mythology) but ultimately looks like Maximilian from Disney's The Black Hole.

Susan Sarandon's evil capitalist character Victoria Kord (probably a fun role for her since she's an active and extreme leftist in real life) is pulling all the strings, but her niece, played by the Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine, ultimately joins the Reyes family in protecting the downtrodden. Marquezine absolutely lights up the screen and, alongside Maridueña, she exudes just as much smoldering energy as is allowed in a family-friendly film. I can honestly see both of them having huge careers after this movie.

Even without knowing that DC is readying for a clean slate, Blue Beetle would still feel like a footnote in the wider scope of things. The benefit of this is being freed up from hampering crossover scenes (Gal Gadot showing up in The Flash hardly helped matters), but even for an August movie, the end result is a little too breezy. 6.6/10

In Theaters: Aug. 18, 2023

Who's in it: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, George Lopez, Susan Sarandon

Who's behind it: Ángel Manuel Soto (director), Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (writer), DC Comics (IP generator)

For fans of: Mexican-American families zinging one another with love

Avoid if: You demand fiercely-explained comic book lore