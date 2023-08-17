‘Blue Beetle’ Ad on ‘Rocky’ Steps Annoys Some Philadelphia Residents

The iconic stairs on which fictional boxer Rocky Balboa trained up and down on to the tune of "Gonna Fly Now" got a fresh — and flashy — coat of paint this week. The Philadelphia Museum of Arts' steps got an artsy mural of Blue Beetle as part of the campaign for the forthcoming Latino-led DCU superhero film from Warner Bros.

DC Studios boss James Gunn proudly shared the walkable billboard on social media:

Some people in Philadelphia promptly voiced annoyance about the random Blue Beetle ad on the Rocky steps, with many on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) calling it "tacky" and "crass." Philly Mag writer Victor Fiorillo expressed his disdain for it: "I’m not a fan of this plan. We need to protect public spaces from corporate influence and advertising gimmicks, most of all places like the Art Museum steps, which are so well known and such a gathering place for the community," Fiorillo wrote for the outlet.

The Messenger has gone out to the museum, as well as the City of Philadelphia, Visit Philly, and Mural Arts Philadelphia, about the inception of the artsy billboard and what reactions they have received from Philly residents and tourists alike. Neither the Streets Department nor Mural Arts Philadelphia commissioned the Blue Beetle installation, the organizations confirmed.

In addition, The Messenger reached out to the marketing team at DC Studios, who is distributing the film, for further insights on the mural, as well as why the company chose to promote Blue Beetle in this way versus Shazam! 2.

As many Philadelphians pointed out on social media in reaction to the artistic advert, Shazam! actually takes place in the City of Brotherly Love— meanwhile, Blue Beetle takes place in a fictional city like Gotham, but was filmed in Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico.

PhillyVoice has reported that the billboard will stay on Balboa's turf until this Sunday, to close out Blue Beetle's opening weekend in theaters.