‘Blue Beetle’ Ad on ‘Rocky’ Steps Annoys Some Philadelphia Residents - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

‘Blue Beetle’ Ad on ‘Rocky’ Steps Annoys Some Philadelphia Residents

Many Philadelphians feel that the superhero movie billboard on the iconic art museum's stairs is an eyesore

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A view of the iconic stairs at Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Warner Bros. Pictures’ Celebration of BLUE BEETLE on August 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The iconic stairs on which fictional boxer Rocky Balboa trained up and down on to the tune of "Gonna Fly Now" got a fresh — and flashy — coat of paint this week. The Philadelphia Museum of Arts' steps got an artsy mural of Blue Beetle as part of the campaign for the forthcoming Latino-led DCU superhero film from Warner Bros.

DC Studios boss James Gunn proudly shared the walkable billboard on social media:

Some people in Philadelphia promptly voiced annoyance about the random Blue Beetle ad on the Rocky steps, with many on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) calling it "tacky" and "crass." Philly Mag writer Victor Fiorillo expressed his disdain for it: "I’m not a fan of this plan. We need to protect public spaces from corporate influence and advertising gimmicks, most of all places like the Art Museum steps, which are so well known and such a gathering place for the community," Fiorillo wrote for the outlet.

The Messenger has gone out to the museum, as well as the City of Philadelphia, Visit Philly, and Mural Arts Philadelphia, about the inception of the artsy billboard and what reactions they have received from Philly residents and tourists alike. Neither the Streets Department nor Mural Arts Philadelphia commissioned the Blue Beetle installation, the organizations confirmed.

In addition, The Messenger reached out to the marketing team at DC Studios, who is distributing the film, for further insights on the mural, as well as why the company chose to promote Blue Beetle in this way versus Shazam! 2.

As many Philadelphians pointed out on social media in reaction to the artistic advert, Shazam! actually takes place in the City of Brotherly Love— meanwhile, Blue Beetle takes place in a fictional city like Gotham, but was filmed in Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico.

Read More

PhillyVoice has reported that the billboard will stay on Balboa's turf until this Sunday, to close out Blue Beetle's opening weekend in theaters.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.