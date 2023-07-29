Blink-182 Frontman, Who Claimed Aliens Existed For Years, Celebrates UFO Hearing On Stage: ‘I Was Right’ - The Messenger
Entertainment
Blink-182 Frontman, Who Claimed Aliens Existed For Years, Celebrates UFO Hearing On Stage: ‘I Was Right’

At the congressional hearing held Wednesday, former intelligence officers and Navy pilots gave sworn testimony about the existence of UFOs

Published
Yelena Dzhanova
Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023, in Indio, CaliforniaMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 celebrated himself at a concert before a crowd of adoring fans this week, affirming his belief that aliens exist.

“I was right about UFOs. F--- you,” he told the concertgoers, receiving applause and cheers from the audience. 

In addition to his lengthy music career, DeLonge has for years entertained a second calling as a paranormal enthusiast. 

He has, for example, formed a company dedicated to the exploration of the supernatural. DeLonge is the founder and board chairman of the company, which also employs an advisory board made up of experts across the scientific, military, and intelligence communities, according to the company website. And lately, he’s been starting off every concert by performing Blink-182’s 1999 hit song “Aliens Exist.”

His remarks at the concert, captured on video and posted to social media, came after a historic congressional hearing on unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, held by lawmakers on Wednesday. 

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee started the hearing off by claiming that the government is not disclosing everything it knows about the existence of UFOs.

"This is an issue of government transparency," Burchett said. "We can't trust a government that does not trust its people. We're not bringing little green man or flying saucers into the hearing."

At the hearing, former intelligence officers and Navy pilots gave sworn testimony, saying not only that UFOs exist, but also that they’re potentially dangerous and undermine national security.

David Fravor, a former Navy officer, testified that he believes he encountered an unidentified anomalous phenomenon, or UAP, over the Pacific Ocean in 2004, a claim he’s repeated since. The UAP at the time employed technology that was “far superior than anything that we had,” he said. 

Right after the hearing, DeLonge posted a note of gratitude to Instagram, thanking the lawmakers who led the hearing and saying Fravor, in addition to everyone who testified, was a hero. 

“The UFO Hearings today made history. I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades,” he said in the post’s caption.

