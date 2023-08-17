‘Blind Side’ Tuohy Family to End Conservatorship for Michael Oher
The retired NFL player has been under a conservatorship with the Tuohys since 2004, court documents filed this week allege
The Tuohy family portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side plans to end their conservatorship with Michael Oher.
An attorney for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy said in a news conference on Wednesday that the couple wants to end the legal agreement.
The retired NFL player alleged in court documents filed on Monday and viewed by The Messenger that the family tricked him into signing a document, which he thought was part of the adoption process, that named the Tuohys as his conservators. As co-conservators, Leigh Anne and Sean were legally authorized to make business deals in his name, the filing alleges.
"Since at least August of 2004, Conservators have allowed Michael, specifically, and the public, generally, to believe that Conservators adopted Michael and have used that untruth to gain financial advantages for themselves and the foundations which they own or which they exercise control," the petition says. "All monies made in said manner should in all conscience and equity be disgorged and paid over to the said ward, Michael Oher."
According to the documents, the Tuohys saw "a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit."
Additionally, the petition further alleges that the Tuohys used their status to negotiate a contract with Fox for The Blind Side, which has amassed gross revenue of more than $330 million.
- Where to Watch ‘The Blind Side’ Amid the Michael Oher and Tuohy Family Drama
- ‘Blind Side’ Author Says Michael Oher ‘Should Be Mad at Hollywood’ and Not Tuohy Family
- Why ‘Blind Side’ Parents Chose a Conservatorship Over Adopting Michael Oher
- Sean Tuohy Jr., Son in ‘The Blind Side’ Family, Denies Getting $2 Million From Michael Oher Movie
- ‘Blind Side’ Family Rift With Michael Oher ‘Started Several Years’ Before Bombshell Claims: Source (Exclusive)
- Michael Oher, ‘The Blind Side’ Movie Subject, Alleges ‘Adoptive’ Parents Made Millions Off Lies
While Oher received "nothing" for "a story that would not have existed without him," the docs state, the Tuohys and their two children received "millions of dollars" in royalties.
The Tuohys have denied Oher's claims. Marty Singer, who represents Sean and Leigh Anne, said this week that Oher had threated to "plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million."
Sean denies that the family cashed in on the film and told the Daily Memphian that he was already well-off after selling the majority of his fast-food franchises for more than $200 million.
“We didn’t make any money off the movie,” Tuohy said, per the report. “Well, Michael Lewis [the author of the book The Blind Side] gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each.
“We were never offered money. We never asked for money. My money is well-documented. You can look up how much I sold my company for," he added.
“I will say it’s upsetting that people would think I would want to make money off any of my children."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business