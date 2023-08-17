The Tuohy family portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side plans to end their conservatorship with Michael Oher.

An attorney for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy said in a news conference on Wednesday that the couple wants to end the legal agreement.

The retired NFL player alleged in court documents filed on Monday and viewed by The Messenger that the family tricked him into signing a document, which he thought was part of the adoption process, that named the Tuohys as his conservators. As co-conservators, Leigh Anne and Sean were legally authorized to make business deals in his name, the filing alleges.

"Since at least August of 2004, Conservators have allowed Michael, specifically, and the public, generally, to believe that Conservators adopted Michael and have used that untruth to gain financial advantages for themselves and the foundations which they own or which they exercise control," the petition says. "All monies made in said manner should in all conscience and equity be disgorged and paid over to the said ward, Michael Oher."

According to the documents, the Tuohys saw "a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit."

Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 28, 2008 in Oxford, Mississippi. Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images

Additionally, the petition further alleges that the Tuohys used their status to negotiate a contract with Fox for The Blind Side, which has amassed gross revenue of more than $330 million.

While Oher received "nothing" for "a story that would not have existed without him," the docs state, the Tuohys and their two children received "millions of dollars" in royalties.

The Tuohys have denied Oher's claims. Marty Singer, who represents Sean and Leigh Anne, said this week that Oher had threated to "plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million."

Sean denies that the family cashed in on the film and told the Daily Memphian that he was already well-off after selling the majority of his fast-food franchises for more than $200 million.

“We didn’t make any money off the movie,” Tuohy said, per the report. “Well, Michael Lewis [the author of the book The Blind Side] gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each.

“We were never offered money. We never asked for money. My money is well-documented. You can look up how much I sold my company for," he added.

“I will say it’s upsetting that people would think I would want to make money off any of my children."