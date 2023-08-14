Michael Oher, ‘The Blind Side’ Movie Subject, Alleges ‘Adoptive’ Parents Made Millions Off Lies
Since 2004, Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy have used their status as Oher's conservators to 'gain financial advantages for themselves and the foundations which they own,' a petition claims
There's an ugly truth behind the heartwarming story that inspired both the 2006 book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game and the 2009 film The Blind Side, for which actress Sandra Bullock won her only Oscar.
Retired NFL player Michael Oher claims in legal documents filed Monday — and reviewed by The Messenger — the well-to-do white family who supposedly adopted him instead tricked him into signing a document that named them as his conservators. As co-conservators, Leigh Anne Tuohy and her husband, Sean Tuohy, were legally authorized to make business deals in his name, the filing alleges.
"Since at least August of 2004, Conservators have allowed Michael, specifically, and the public, generally, to believe that Conservators adopted Michael and have used that untruth to gain financial advantages for themselves and the foundations which they own or which they exercise control," the petition says. "All monies made in said manner should in all conscience and equity be disgorged and paid over to the said ward, Michael Oher."
According to the documents, the Tuohys saw "a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit."
Additionally, the petition further alleges that the Tuohys used their status to negotiate a contract with Fox for The Blind Side, which has a massed gross revenue of more than $330 million.
While Oher received "nothing" for "a story that would not have existed without him," the docs state, the Tuohys and their two children received "millions of dollars" in royalties.
Oher's petition is asking the court to end the conservatorship and the Tuohys' rights to use his name, image and likeness for their own benefit. In addition, Oher is demanding the Tuohys to provide a full account of their earning from using Oher's name, and to have the couple pay him a "fair" share of profits.
It is unclear if the Tuohys have representation to comment on their behalf.
