Sean Tuohy Jr., the real-life son of the family featured in the 2009 film The Blind Side, is speaking out after retired NFL player Michael Oher claimed that the family was paid millions from the movie, and he received nothing.

Oher alleges in legal documents filed Monday — and reviewed by The Messenger — the well-to-do white family who supposedly adopted him instead tricked him into signing a document that named them as his conservators. As co-conservators, Leigh Anne Tuohy and her husband, Sean Tuohy, were legally authorized to make business deals in his name, the filing alleges.

While Oher received "nothing" for "a story that would not have existed without him," the docs state, the Tuohys and their two children received "millions of dollars" in royalties.

Sean Jr. is now addressing the claims, stating that his friends are teasing him over reports that he's a millionaire.

"The main reason I wanted to initially come on this, I'm mostly joking but my friends were roasting me in our group chat," he said on Barstool Radio Monday. "Cause this article says I got $2 million. If I had $2 million in my bank account, it would be my email signature. It would say 'Signed, SJ Tuohy, multi-millionaire.'"

He added that his friends were "ripping my ass," telling him, "Man you got me a shower head, and you're worth $2 million."

Sean Jr. continued, "My other buddies [are like], 'Man trust me, if you had $2 million, I would know. We'd be at the W Miami, not the W Fort Lauderdale.' Not that that's not a nice property."

"I get it why he's mad, I completely understand," Sean Jr. said of Oher. "It stinks that it'll play out in a very public stage. There are 16 years of people that took positive things from this movie, there'll be now 16 years of people that think negative of it. That part sucks, but oh well."

After its release, The Blind Side amassed over $300 million in gross revenue. Sandra Bullock, who portrayed Leigh Anne, also won an Academy Award for Best Actress. The film received a nomination for Best Picture that year.