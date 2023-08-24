The production company behind The Blind Side is breaking its silence amid the recent allegations surrounding the family at the heart of its film.
In a lengthy statement to People defending the movie, representatives of the company that produced it, Alcon Entertainment, denied recent allegations by the film's subject, Michael Oher, that his adoptive family collected millions in earnings from the movie while he got nothing.
"The notion that the Tuohys were paid millions of dollars by Alcon to the detriment of Michael Oher is false," Alcon Entertainment co-founders and CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove told the outlet. The duo also claimed that Oher, now 37, and the four members of the Tuohy family were collectively paid around $767,000 for The Blind Side. They called the sum "consistent with the marketplace at that time for the rights of relatively unknown individuals," adding, "Therefore, it did not include significant payouts in the event of the film's success."
The Blind Side was billed as the true story of a kind white family that rescued a physically gifted Black teen from poverty and taught him to play football, opening the door for his successful NFL career. The movie made $330 million at the box office and earned Sandra Bullock an Academy Award. But on Aug. 14, Oher sued Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, alleging when he was 18, they tricked him into entering into a legal conservatorship under the guise of adoption as a means of financially controlling him.
The lawsuit alleges that the couple saw Oher as "a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit" and that he made "nothing" off the film that "would not have existed without him" while their two children received "millions of dollars" in royalties.
The production company founders said they were speaking out to defend the film against what they called "many mischaracterizations and uninformed opinions" circulating since Oher filed his lawsuit.
The Tuohys have since announced they will honor Oher's request to end his conservatorship. He's also requested the couple provide a full account of their earnings from his name and pay him a "fair" share of profits.
