The producers of The Blind Side are standing by the film in the middle of a lawsuit from its subject, Michael Oher, against the Tuohy family. The former NFL player claimed in legal documents filed this month that the he was tricked into signing a document (which he thought was a "necessary step in the adoption process") that named the Tuohys as his conservators.

He also alleges Sean Tuohy, his wife Leigh Anne Tuohy and their two children made millions from the movie, while he made nothing. (The Tuohys have denied all the allegations and have announced they are ending the conservatorship.)

Oher's lawsuit has led many who loved the film "to unfairly pick apart the movie 14 years later — some going so far as to call it 'fake' or a 'lie,'" producers Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove said in a statement.

"The Blind Side is verifiably authentic and will never be a lie or fake, regardless of the familial ups and downs that have occurred subsequent to the film," wrote Johnson and Kosove, who are the co-founders and co-CEOs of Alcon Entertainment. "We are as proud of the film today as we were when our amazing collaborators made the movie 14 years ago."

Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 28, 2008 in Oxford, Mississippi. Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images

The Messenger reached out to Alcon Entertainment for comment.

In their statement, Johnson and Kosove addressed Oher's claims regarding the money made and "many mischaracterizations and uninformed opinions" circulating over the movie, which starred Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne and Tim McGraw as Sean.

"The deal that was made by Fox for the Tuohys’ and Michael Oher’s life rights was consistent with the marketplace at that time for the rights of relatively unknown individuals" they said. "Therefore, it did not include significant payouts in the event of the film’s success. As a result, the notion that the Tuohys were paid millions of dollars by Alcon to the detriment of Michael Oher is false. In fact, Alcon has paid approximately $767,000 to the talent agency that represents the Tuohy family and Michael Oher (who, presumably, took commission before passing it through)."

"In the story of The Blind Side we saw the better angels of human nature," wrote the producers. "We saw it in the extraordinary courage that Michael Oher demonstrated in accepting the Tuohys’ generosity not as a handout, or as his saviors, but as a way through which he could improve his own life."

Added Kosove and Johnson: "Michael’s academic accomplishments and athletic achievements demonstrate this. His raising of his own children now, who shall know a life of possibility the likes of which Michael never knew as a child, is the ultimate testament to Michael’s own strength and courage."

They noted how they took a risk producing the film, despite many believing it wouldn't sell.

"The Blind Side was a film that no major studio would make, back when Alcon financed the film in 2009. The prevailing 'wisdom' was that a football movie starring a woman would not appeal to football fans, it had too much football to appeal to families, and that movies starring Black actors don’t work overseas. Our opinion was that it would appeal to everyone, and, in 2009, when this country, and the world more broadly, was more hopeful and less divided — it did."

After its release, The Blind Side massed a gross revenue of more than $330 million. Bullock won an Academy Award for Best Actress, and the film was nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year.