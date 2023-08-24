Grayson Roberts is just nine years old, but he's already inspiring others to believe that "anything you think you can't do, you can do — probably." His optimistic approach to life has been making headlines thanks to his lemonade stand that soon counted celebrities as customers.

"I do come across a lot of families who are surprised at Grayson's abilities," Grayson's mom Terica exclusively told The Messenger. The young musician (who plays the drums, ukulele, piano and bongos, among others) has been blind since birth.

"But I've also seen that a lot of people are afraid to let [their kids with health struggles] try to be normal."

In fact, in an effort to give Grayson a "normal" summer after his last surgery in early July, Terica suggested he have a lemonade stand — and "Limitless Lemonade" was born and quickly attracted widespread attention when celebrities like Travis Barker stopped by. Terica and Grayson said the stand's proceeds, which are currently around $20,000, are to help Grayson achieve his dream of seeing the world and continuing his music education. (There is also a GoFundMe as well.)

"I want to see the Great Wall first, then Japan, and Dubai," Grayson told The Messenger, before adding "Hawaii" to his list.

A tough road for an even tougher kid

Grayson has had 32 surgeries, which includes 5 cornea transplants as a result of a rare eye condition called Axenfeld-Rieger Syndrome. Mom Terica said the surgeries began immediately after Grayson was born. "He was born blind with very high eye pressure, so he went into surgery immediately in order to help bring those pressures down," she said. His last surgery was in early July, which really put a damper on his summer plans.

"He had to stay in the house," Terica continued, "No swimming, no sand, no dirt — he loves dirt. But with the transplant, anything can cause a rejection, so the lemonade stand idea was something that was safe."

Grayson Roberts and his lemonade stand 'Limitless Lemonade' Terica Roberts

Grayson even helped come up with the recipe. When he first set up the stand, the customers weren't pouring in the way music manager turned popular TikTok influencer Charlie Rocket thought they should be when he spotted the 9 year old sitting alone at the empty table — so he posted a video about it to his 7.2 million followers.

"We have to help him y’all 😭❤️ He even plays the drums to try and get more people there," Rocket wrote in the caption. Rocket also accompanied Grayson around town to "drum up business," and then held a surprise lemonade stand event for Grayson at the Dream Factory in LA last week.

With a little help from Tiktok, Grayson has made great progress toward achieving his goals

After that, Grayson's "Limitless Lemonade" caught the attention of Barker, who dropped by Grayson's stand to have a lemonade and to gift the young drummer a pair of drumsticks, as shown in the TikTok below.

Grayson admits he'd only learned of Barker the day the pair met, but he told The Messenger that meeting him was "amazing." His favorite part, he said, was "getting to play music with him." The pair had a jam session, where Grayson got to show off his vocal skills in a rendition of Adam Jensen's song "Street Fight" while Barker played the drums.

Terica said that Jensen was impressed with Grayson's performance: "Adam Jensen reached out and told [Grayson] he sounded great and to keep on rocking."

Grayson has big plans to take more music classes in addition to traveling

Even though Grayson has only had two events with his lemonade stand, he's already raised about $20,000. Terica said they're working on expanding Grayson's business, adding, "We're looking to get [the lemonade] into a store." Grayson's lemonade earnings will go towards his ambitious bucket list, but also into his music education.

"With the money that we raise, he's able to attend an additional music school he's been wanting to go to for a very long time," she said. Grayson is in the fourth grade and attends regular public school, but Terica said, "I have him enrolled in various different programs," as Grayson also attends "the Academy of Music for the Blind, where all the kids there are dealing with some sort of visual need."

Grayson said public school has been "good so far," but he mostly meets other kids who are also blind at his music school. He also looks up to fellow blind multi-hyphenate musician, Stevie Wonder. "He's a big Stevie Wonder fan," Terica said. Grayson added, "I listen to him at bedtime!"

Grayson said the best advice he has for other kids who face obstacles as they try to reach their dreams is this: "You just have to put your mind to it, no matter what other people say."

And he's done just that.