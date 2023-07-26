Even a rope at Kensington Palace couldn't stop Blake Lively from securing her Met Gala dress' perfection.

The Gossip Girl alum unapologetically hopped the rope at the palace's Crown to Couture exhibit to fix the dress she wore to the 2022 Met Gala, which was on display.

As seen in a video shared on her Instagram Story, Lively fluffs out the garment and accentuates the creases. A second person then approaches her and helps.

"When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit," she wrote over the Instagram Story. "Happy almost Virgo season folx."

Blake Lively jumps Kensington Palace rope to fix Met Gala dress in fashion museum Blake Lively/Instagram

The dazzling Versace dress featured encrusted rose-tinted jewels draped in a teal train that Lively unwrapped on the Met Gala steps, creating her second head-turning look of the night. The ensemble, which she paired with matching full-length gloves, a Lorraine Schwartz tiara and chandelier earrings, served as a salute to the Statue of Liberty. It also landed her on many best-dressed lists as it was fitting to the theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Blake Lively arrives to the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, 2022 in New York City. GWR/Star Max/GC Images

Though Lively nearly stopped the show for last year's Met Gala, she joked ahead of this year's event that she'd be sporting the iconic dress "on my couch."

She and Ryan Reynolds had welcomed their fourth child together a couple of months before, and Lively shared a snap of her pumping breast milk during the star-studded gala.

"First Monday in May," she captioned the candid moment.