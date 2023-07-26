Blake Lively Hops Rope at Kensington Palace Fashion Exhibit to Fix Her Met Gala Dress - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Blake Lively Hops Rope at Kensington Palace Fashion Exhibit to Fix Her Met Gala Dress

The 'Gossip Girl' alum wore the head-turning Versace gown for the 2022 Met Gala

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.Theo Wargo/WireImage

Even a rope at Kensington Palace couldn't stop Blake Lively from securing her Met Gala dress' perfection.

The Gossip Girl alum unapologetically hopped the rope at the palace's Crown to Couture exhibit to fix the dress she wore to the 2022 Met Gala, which was on display.

As seen in a video shared on her Instagram Story, Lively fluffs out the garment and accentuates the creases. A second person then approaches her and helps.

"When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit," she wrote over the Instagram Story. "Happy almost Virgo season folx."

Read More
Blake Lively fixes Met Gala dress at Kensington Palace fashion museum
Blake Lively jumps Kensington Palace rope to fix Met Gala dress in fashion museumBlake Lively/Instagram

The dazzling Versace dress featured encrusted rose-tinted jewels draped in a teal train that Lively unwrapped on the Met Gala steps, creating her second head-turning look of the night. The ensemble, which she paired with matching full-length gloves, a Lorraine Schwartz tiara and chandelier earrings, served as a salute to the Statue of Liberty. It also landed her on many best-dressed lists as it was fitting to the theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Blake Lively is seen arriving to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;In America: An Anthology of Fashion&quot; at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.
Blake Lively arrives to the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, 2022 in New York City.GWR/Star Max/GC Images

Though Lively nearly stopped the show for last year's Met Gala, she joked ahead of this year's event that she'd be sporting the iconic dress "on my couch."

She and Ryan Reynolds had welcomed their fourth child together a couple of months before, and Lively shared a snap of her pumping breast milk during the star-studded gala.

"First Monday in May," she captioned the candid moment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.