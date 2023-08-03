Blackpink’s Jisoo Is Dating Actor Ahn Bo-hyun

In a rare move for a K-pop star, Blackpink singer Jisoo's budding romance with actor Ahn Bo-hyun has been made public.
"The two are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings," Ahn's agency FN Entertainment told CNN Thursday. "We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze."
Blackpink's label YG Entertainment also reportedly confirmed the relationship to South Korean news agency, Yonhap.
Rumors began swirling after the Itaewon Class actor was spotted leaving the "Shut Down" vocalist's house in Seoul, per local reports.
Jisoo is one-fourth of one of the most successful K-pop girl group in the world. Last year, Blackpink became the first Korean act to headline Coachella and the first Korean girl group to score a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.
Meanwhile, Bo-hyun is a Korean actor who has starred in projects like Yumi’s Cells and Descendants of the Sun.
