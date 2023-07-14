BLACKPINK’s Jennie Explains Why She Was Afraid to Sing the F-Word

Jennie, star of HBO's The Idol and K-Pop group BLACKPINK, stopped by fellow pop star Dua Lipa's At Your Service podcast to discuss her career, rising through boot camp to become an international superstar and breaking away from restrictive Korean stereotypes.

The 27-year-old told Lipa that the girls of BLACKPINK all struggled to "try to find our own voice and character" throughout their rise and that she specifically was "scared, I think, to express myself."

Jennie was afraid to offend more conservative audiences with the edgy image of the group, which included singing the F-word in their songs, particularly in an early track called "Tally."

"At first, when I started performing the song, I couldn't even say it out loud," she confessed. "I would move away from the mic. I would be scared, like, what if people think it's not right, you know?"

But the group's fans, the Blinks, began to challenge that narrative. "Fans were loving the song, and I was connecting with Blinks while I was on stage... They were the ones who gave me my confidence and support to really enjoy the song."

A switch flipped, and now Jennie hopes "people would see it as breaking the boundaries," particularly in Korean culture.

"That's when I realized I want to break more boundaries for people in my culture to understand that by expressing yourself as however you want, there shouldn't be a standard. There shouldn't be a way to judge; there shouldn't be a reason to judge. And to just see it as that's how that person expresses themselves."

As the first K-Pop group to headline Coachella and sell one million records, BLACKPINK now has some power within the industry and is currently renegotiating its contract with talent agency YG. When rumors began circulating that Jennie's bandmate Lisa was having trouble with the negotiations, YG's stocks dropped 7%. The group's contracts are set to expire in August.