BLACKPINK’s Jennie Explains Why She Was Afraid to Sing the F-Word

Jennie, star of HBO's The Idol and K-Pop group BLACKPINK, stopped by fellow pop star Dua Lipa's At Your Service podcast to discuss her career, rising through boot camp to become an international superstar and breaking away from restrictive Korean stereotypes.
The 27-year-old told Lipa that the girls of BLACKPINK all struggled to "try to find our own voice and character" throughout their rise and that she specifically was "scared, I think, to express myself."
Jennie was afraid to offend more conservative audiences with the edgy image of the group, which included singing the F-word in their songs, particularly in an early track called "Tally."
"At first, when I started performing the song, I couldn't even say it out loud," she confessed. "I would move away from the mic. I would be scared, like, what if people think it's not right, you know?"
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Speaks Out After Leaving Australia Concert Mid-Performance
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jenny McCarthy’s Niece Olivia Aquilina Says She Would’ve ‘Gone Far’ if Not for That Guess-Off (Exclusive)
- She’s baaack: Nutrisystem Parent Company to Resurrect Jenny Craig
- Annie Gonzalez Talks About Preparing for Jenni Rivera Biopic: ‘I Did My Best’ (Exclusive)
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Explains Why She Called Boebert a ‘Little Bitch’
But the group's fans, the Blinks, began to challenge that narrative. "Fans were loving the song, and I was connecting with Blinks while I was on stage... They were the ones who gave me my confidence and support to really enjoy the song."
A switch flipped, and now Jennie hopes "people would see it as breaking the boundaries," particularly in Korean culture.
"That's when I realized I want to break more boundaries for people in my culture to understand that by expressing yourself as however you want, there shouldn't be a standard. There shouldn't be a way to judge; there shouldn't be a reason to judge. And to just see it as that's how that person expresses themselves."
As the first K-Pop group to headline Coachella and sell one million records, BLACKPINK now has some power within the industry and is currently renegotiating its contract with talent agency YG. When rumors began circulating that Jennie's bandmate Lisa was having trouble with the negotiations, YG's stocks dropped 7%. The group's contracts are set to expire in August.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment