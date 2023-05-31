The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed by Netflix

    This season is going to get quite meta, oh yes

    Published |Updated
    Amanda Bell
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Netflix has revealed the trailer and official premiere date for Black Mirror's long-awaited sixth season, and it looks like at least one of the five new episodes arriving June 15 will be just as self-referential as the standalone special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

    The trailer begins with a shot of a very Netflix-like streaming service called "Streamberry," which trades the signature "tudum" sound for a "badadadida" melody. Chief among the newest offerings on this service is a series called "Joan Is Awful," starring Salma Hayek Pinault as a parody version of the woman who's watching, played by Annie Murphy.

    Annie Murphy in Black Mirror
    Netflix

    Eagle-eyed viewers will also notice some key Easter eggs here, including winks to the episodes "The National Anthem," "San Junipero" and "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too." Perhaps this in-joke is one of the ways the show will break its own rules, as promised by creator Charlie Brooker when he teased, "partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

    Read More

    Elsewhere, we see glimpses of what's ahead in "Loch Henry," which clearly features an abduction of some kind, "Beyond the Sea," which features a pair of space travelers who may or may not be part of some "Playtest"-type experiment, "Mazey Day," which looks to be taking a stab at paparazzi culture, and "Demon 79," a vintage episode involving those "The Entire History of You"-like eye appliances.

    Find out more details about Season 6's episode titles, cast list and more right here.

    Black Mirror Season 6 premieres Thursday, June 15 on Netflix.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.