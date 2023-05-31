‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed by Netflix

Netflix has revealed the trailer and official premiere date for Black Mirror's long-awaited sixth season, and it looks like at least one of the five new episodes arriving June 15 will be just as self-referential as the standalone special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

The trailer begins with a shot of a very Netflix-like streaming service called "Streamberry," which trades the signature "tudum" sound for a "badadadida" melody. Chief among the newest offerings on this service is a series called "Joan Is Awful," starring Salma Hayek Pinault as a parody version of the woman who's watching, played by Annie Murphy.

Netflix

Eagle-eyed viewers will also notice some key Easter eggs here, including winks to the episodes "The National Anthem," "San Junipero" and "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too." Perhaps this in-joke is one of the ways the show will break its own rules, as promised by creator Charlie Brooker when he teased, "partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

Elsewhere, we see glimpses of what's ahead in "Loch Henry," which clearly features an abduction of some kind, "Beyond the Sea," which features a pair of space travelers who may or may not be part of some "Playtest"-type experiment, "Mazey Day," which looks to be taking a stab at paparazzi culture, and "Demon 79," a vintage episode involving those "The Entire History of You"-like eye appliances.

Find out more details about Season 6's episode titles, cast list and more right here.

Black Mirror Season 6 premieres Thursday, June 15 on Netflix.