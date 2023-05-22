‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Cast, Episode Details, and Everything to Know

Black Mirror Season 6 Salma Hayek Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023.

Are you ready to gaze into the Black Mirror once more? After four long years of hiatus, the sci-fi anthology series is finally returning with a new batch of darkly satirical dystopian tales that hold a you-know-what-kind of mirror up to contemporary life. Read on to find out more about what to expect from Black Mirror Season 6.

In late April, Netflix officially announced that Black Mirror is coming back for Season 6 this summer. Creator, writer and executive producer Charlie Brooker is returning after working out a deal with the show’s rights holder Banijay Group to keep producing it for Netflix. (The first two seasons of Black Mirror originally aired on the British network Channel 4 before Netflix acquired the show, and ownership got complicated). The streaming service has also revealed a wealth of crucial details (and first looks) at what's ahead.

Annie Murphy in "Black Mirror." (Netflix)

'Black Mirror' Season 6 release date

TLDR: It's coming back sooner than you think.

THE DETAILS: Netflix announced that Black Mirror will return for Season 6 in June 2023. The exact release date is still TBA. Season 5 premiered on June 5, 2019, so Season 6 has been a long time coming.

'Black Mirror' Season 6 cast

TLDR: A ton of your TV favorites are joining the show.

THE DETAILS: A whole lot of notable film and television actors, with credits ranging from Schitt’s Creek to Top Gun: Maverick, will appear in Black Mirror Season 6 episodes.

Joining the cast for Black Mirror (in alphabetical order by first name) are: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

Kate Mara in "Black Mirror." (Netflix)

'Black Mirror' Season 6 plot

TLDR: Reinvention is always the name of the game with this series.

THE DETAILS: "Expect the unexpected,” warns Netflix’s official logline for the new season. “The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet."

Brooker broke down the process of bringing Season 6 to life and breaking his own storytelling rules in an interview with Netflix's Tudum. “I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what's the point?” he said. “It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

Zazie Beetz in "Black Mirror." (Netflix)

He continued, "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before. And bringing it all to life we've got an incredible roster of disgustingly skilful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist. I can't wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn't."

'Black Mirror' Season 6 trailer

TLDR: Watch the teaser trailer right here.

THE DETAILS: The Season 6 teaser trailer promises trips to everywhere from space to the fairly recent past, as well as violence, romance and, of course, some mysterious new technologies.

'Black Mirror' Season 6 episodes

TLDR: Get ready for five new eerie adventures.

THE DETAILS: Netflix has revealed the titles, cast and details for all five of the upcoming Season 6 episodes.

"Joan Is Awful" : This episode stars Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney and Ben Barnes. It's written by Charlie Brooker and directed by Ally Pankiw. The official description for the episode is: "An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault." In other words, Hayek Pinault is going to get to be a bit meta in this segment.

: This episode stars Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney and Ben Barnes. It's written by Charlie Brooker and directed by Ally Pankiw. The official description for the episode is: "An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault." In other words, Hayek Pinault is going to get to be a bit meta in this segment. "Loch Henry" : This episode stars Samuel Blenkin, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah and Monica Dolan. It's also written by Brooker and directed by Sam Miller. The official description for the episode is: "A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary, but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past." Perhaps this is a play on the true-crime obsession of now?

: This episode stars Samuel Blenkin, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah and Monica Dolan. It's also written by Brooker and directed by Sam Miller. The official description for the episode is: "A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary, but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past." Perhaps this is a play on the true-crime obsession of now? "Beyond the Sea" : This episode stars Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton and Rory Culkin. It's written by Brooker and directed by John Crowley. The official description for the episode is: "In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy." Talk about a blast from the past.

: This episode stars Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton and Rory Culkin. It's written by Brooker and directed by John Crowley. The official description for the episode is: "In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy." Talk about a blast from the past. "Mazey Day" : This episode stars Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard and Danny Ramirez. It, too, is written by Brooker and directed by Uta Briesewitz. The official description for the episode is: "A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident."

: This episode stars Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard and Danny Ramirez. It, too, is written by Brooker and directed by Uta Briesewitz. The official description for the episode is: "A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident." "Demon 79": This episode stars Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley and David Shields. It's co-written by Brooker and Bisha K. Ali and directed by Tony Haynes. The official description for the episode is: "Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster."

Where to watch 'Black Mirror'

THE DETAILS: Black Mirror Season 6 will stream on Netflix. Seasons 1-5, as well as the standalone specials “White Christmas” and “Bandersnatch,” are available on Netflix now.