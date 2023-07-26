Black Lives Matter Scene Cut from Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ Video: Report - The Messenger
Black Lives Matter Scene Cut from Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ Video: Report

The country star has claimed his hit ‘Try That in a Small Town’ isn’t about race

Craig Rosen
The music video for Jason Aldean’s controversial hit “Try That in a Small Town” has been edited to take out footage from a Black Lives Matter protest after the clip was criticized by those who claimed the song includes threats aimed at Black people.

As reported by the Washington Post, the video’s running time is six seconds shorter than it was when it was initially uploaded to YouTube on July 14. Missing from the new version of the video is news clips for Atlanta TV station Fox 5 showing violence at a Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and other demonstrations.

The original version of the music video features parts of that clip in two different sections, including one part where it was projected onto the wall of the Tennessee county courthouse, which was used as a backdrop in the video. A Black teen was lynched at the same courthouse in the 1920s.

Jason Aldean at the CMA Fest 2023
Jason Aldean performs on stage during at CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.Terry Wyatt/WireImage
The original video featured images of violent demonstrations along with the taunting lyrics, “Try that in a small town/ See how far ya make it down the road/ Around here, we take care of our own.” Several changes have been made to the clip since last week, but it’s not clear exactly when it was edited.

Although CMT banned the video, it and the song have become huge hits, with more than 18 million views on YouTube while the song is No. 2 this week on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100.

Aldean has defended the song, although he is not one of four people who wrote it. “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage,” the country star wrote on social media last week.

