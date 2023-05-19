The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Blac Chyna Shares Rare Look Into Her Current Relationship With Rob Kardashian

    Despite past drama, the exes still 'conversate' and co-parent their daughter Dream Kardashian, Chyna says in a new interview

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    JWPlayer

    Blac Chyna is still keeping up with one of her famous exes.

    While the reality star and Rob Kardashian have experienced past drama on and off the screen, the pair appears to have developed a cordial relationship as they co-parent their daughter Dream Kardashian.

    "We conversate," Chyna said on the Thursday episode of Caresha Please. "We speak just like, 'How you doing?' Things like that. His birthday just passed. 'Happy birthday.' Just real smooth. It's not like nothing deep."

    (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
    And as Rob continues to live his life away from the spotlight, Chyna says she gets why her ex doesn't want all eyes on him.

    "I understand why he's really not out in the public," she shared with host Yung Miami. "You get burned out from it — and people will burn you out, so it's like, why even do it? Cause people will be like, 'Where’s Rob? Why doesn't he come out?' Man, he's chillin'."

    The former Rob & Chyna stars experienced a whirlwind romance after first being linked in January 2016. The pair got engaged three months later but ended their relationship in 2017. 

    According to Chyna, it was the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star who first slid into her DMs and started talking. 

    "Rob hit me up for a long time and I just kind of felt bad for him," she explained. "Not bad, but I just wanted to see what was up. At first, when he was hitting me up, I thought [his sisters] were trying to set me up — because why is your brother hitting me up? That's crazy to me."

    Chyna also said she is currently single and focused on being the best parent for her kids. While she has tried to move on from any past drama with the Kardashian–Jenner crew, there is one rumor she continues to face.

    When asked to clarify if her relationship with Rob was about getting even with his sisters, Chyna set the record straight. 

    "It definitely wasn't no get back 'lick'-type thing," she claimed. "I don't have the patience for all that. I don't got that much time. It may look that way, but it wasn't."

