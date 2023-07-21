Bizarre TikToks of Bottles Rolling Down Stairs Are Going Viral

Strange videos of visually-pleasing arts and crafts — such as slime, glittery DIY projects and absurd cooking videos — have long been popular on TikTok, whether they accompany a clip of Young Sheldon or stand on their own as aesthetically-pleasing ASMR content.

Well, a new version of these videos has emerged over the past few months, and TikTok users are addicted.

Back in May 2022, a TikToker named Lillo Alencar posted a video in which he rolls a jar of cherries down a long staircase. They make it all the down the stairs without smashing.

A few more of these videos appeared, but his followers particularly seemed to love a video in which a clear glass bottle full of alcohol smashed all over the staircase.

"Idk what this is but I like it," one user commented on the video.

"I just want to see how you clean all this," another user joked on a different TikTok.

Other TikTokers soon hopped on the trend, rolling jars filled with beads, sand, marbles and other odditites — Bush's Beans official TikTok account even rolled a can down the stairs (as expected, it did not break).

These videos also began to take on new life as they became a meme. In a now-viral video that garnered over 75,000 likes, a fan of HBO's hit series Succession imagined each of the characters as a different type of glass bottle rolling down the stairs — Roman Roy as a bottle of wine that explodes on the first step, longtime WayStar Royco advisor Gerri as a jar of peppers that makes it to the bottom of the stairs without shattering, Tom Wambsgans as a beer bottle that fizzes but doesn't make it all the way to the bottom.

The video even grabbed the attention of the show's cast members. J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri, called the video "quite brilliant."

Even politicians are getting in on this trend — on Friday, the official Democrats TikTok page posted the "2024 GOP presidential candidates as glass bottles rolling down stairs."

In an attempt to keep the ball rolling on the attention-grabbing trend, some users have even resorted to simply throwing the glass down the stairs, including the original poster.

"he’s had ENOUGH," one commenter joked.

Another commenter said that the latest evolution is "even more satisfying."

It seems that the trend continues to evolve and grasp the attention of ASMR lovers online, these clips will continue to get thousands of views.