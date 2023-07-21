Bizarre TikToks of Bottles Rolling Down Stairs Are Going Viral - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Bizarre TikToks of Bottles Rolling Down Stairs Are Going Viral

Fans of the now-viral videos are likening them to ASMR

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Getty Images

Strange videos of visually-pleasing arts and crafts — such as slime, glittery DIY projects and absurd cooking videos — have long been popular on TikTok, whether they accompany a clip of Young Sheldon or stand on their own as aesthetically-pleasing ASMR content.

Well, a new version of these videos has emerged over the past few months, and TikTok users are addicted.

Back in May 2022, a TikToker named Lillo Alencar posted a video in which he rolls a jar of cherries down a long staircase. They make it all the down the stairs without smashing.

View post on TikTok
Read More

A few more of these videos appeared, but his followers particularly seemed to love a video in which a clear glass bottle full of alcohol smashed all over the staircase.

View post on TikTok

"Idk what this is but I like it," one user commented on the video.

"I just want to see how you clean all this," another user joked on a different TikTok.

Other TikTokers soon hopped on the trend, rolling jars filled with beads, sand, marbles and other odditites — Bush's Beans official TikTok account even rolled a can down the stairs (as expected, it did not break).

View post on TikTok

These videos also began to take on new life as they became a meme. In a now-viral video that garnered over 75,000 likes, a fan of HBO's hit series Succession imagined each of the characters as a different type of glass bottle rolling down the stairs — Roman Roy as a bottle of wine that explodes on the first step, longtime WayStar Royco advisor Gerri as a jar of peppers that makes it to the bottom of the stairs without shattering, Tom Wambsgans as a beer bottle that fizzes but doesn't make it all the way to the bottom.

View post on TikTok

The video even grabbed the attention of the show's cast members. J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri, called the video "quite brilliant."

Even politicians are getting in on this trend — on Friday, the official Democrats TikTok page posted the "2024 GOP presidential candidates as glass bottles rolling down stairs."

View post on TikTok

In an attempt to keep the ball rolling on the attention-grabbing trend, some users have even resorted to simply throwing the glass down the stairs, including the original poster.

View post on TikTok

"he’s had ENOUGH," one commenter joked.

Another commenter said that the latest evolution is "even more satisfying."

It seems that the trend continues to evolve and grasp the attention of ASMR lovers online, these clips will continue to get thousands of views.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.