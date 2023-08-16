It can be unsettling, sometimes, to be reminded that hospitals are run by people. Where there are humans, there follows "human error," and, indeed, the new horror picture birth/rebirth does feature its share of lost paperwork and clerical aggravation. But what sets this movie apart — in addition to a few quality gross-outs — is focusing on two sets of human behaviors that unexpectedly come together toward a common goal.

First, there's Celie (Judy Reyes), a maternity nurse and a vision of what everyone wants in a healthcare practitioner. She is kind and caring and draws empathy for pregnant women in crisis from the love she has for her own daughter. Then there's Dr. Casper (Marin Ireland), brilliant and capable but cold and analytical to the point of being practically inhuman. Luckily, she works in the morgue, which means she doesn't have to deal with living people too frequently.

Plot mechanics dictate that Celie's moppety child Lila (A.J. Lister) dies suddenly, but Dr. Caspar secretly takes the corpse home to her mad scientist lair. There, we discover she has been working on a cure. A cure for what? A cure for death!

Ireland's flat, Vulcan-like explanation of how she's accomplished this miracle flummoxes the grieving Celie, who is quick to suss things out. But that's her daughter in that bed, now lingering between our world and the next after she thought for sure she'd lost her. Celie wants this experiment to succeed: and the occasional squeals of a reanimated pig suggest that there's real hope it might.

This action does not take place in a spooky Mitteleuropean castle or even on a farm — it's in a mundane Bronx, New York, apartment. Its bland familiarity (you've seen those kitchen cabinets before) makes the unnatural medical practices all the more eerie.

The apex of strangeness comes when director Laura Moss, in their first feature film, decides to show-not-tell how Dr. Caspar sustains her half-living menagerie. She heads out to a bar, finds some slob, dryly says, "I would like to masturbate you in the bathroom," collects some seed, impregnates herself, then, sometime later, yanks out the embryo to procure stem cells. It's… quite a thing to watch. And darkly funny.

Pros

Excellent performances

Quality gross-outs

A bit of a shocker ending

Cons

Not for the squeamish. Seriously.

The flip side to this is when she and Celie slip into a more typical odd couple routine. There are moments of camaraderie and care right up until dark(er) secrets are uncovered, as well as a need to up the ante in the stem cell department.

Much has been made in early reviews about this being a modern, feminist twist on Frankenstein. While it's far from a one-to-one, that does certainly add up. I'll confess it didn't strike me until after I'd been told (maybe I'm just a dunce), and while that is a cool bit of marketing, I almost feel like it doesn't need it. The characters and the drama (as well as the shocks) work well enough on their own.

I am hesitant to get into spoiler territory, nor do I wish to suggest that there is a Sixth Sense-ish twist ending, but Moss and co-writer Brendan J. O'Brien do have an ace up their sleeve. And, credit where it is due, it didn't even hit me just how clever this was until a day or so after I watched the film. (This in itself is a win — how often are you still thinking about a movie 48 hours later?)

All I'll say is that Marin Ireland's performance is the more showy and, therefore, the one you expect to arc a certain way. Birth/rebirth keeps your eye off the ball for a sneak attack, and that's maybe the most horrifying thing in here. 8.1/10

In Theaters: Aug. 18, 2023

Who's in it: Judy Reyes, Marin Ireland, A.J. Lister

Who's behind it: Laura Moss (director and co-writer), Brendan J. O'Brien (co-writer), Mali Elfman (producer)

For fans of: Grisly supernatural tales

Avoid if: You aren't too keen on hospitals