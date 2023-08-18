The sub-genre of body horror goes to some new, developing places in the eerie medical picture birth/rebirth.

The first feature from director Laura Moss co-stars Judy Reyes as Celie, a caring obstetrics nurse, and Marin Ireland as Rose, an icy, brilliant and deranged pathologist. Circumstances put this odd couple together when Celie's young daughter suddenly dies, and Rose grabs the corpse to use for a bold experiment. Traumatized by her mother's passing, Rose has figured out a way to revive the dead, using living tissue found from unusual sources.

The film follows through on its own twisted logic with a series of gross-outs, surprising character arcs, and a "why didn't I see that coming?" conclusion. (It scored an impressive 8.1/10 in The Messenger's review.)

We spoke with Moss, who also co-wrote the film. This conversation has been edited for clarity.

I watched this movie without knowing a damn thing. Then, when it was over, I saw that it had been promoted as a new spin on Frankenstein. And I gotta admit, I felt like a putz because it didn't dawn on me!

Laura Moss: That influence was more important to the marketing than it was to me as a filmmaker. But it was an essential part of me getting the film made. [Investors] love IP. So you get, "If Victor Frankenstein were a woman, what would it be like if she had to use her body to gestate the materials for her experiments?"

It's certainly not a Frankenstein adaptation, but the root of the film comes from that idea.

On the "gestation" thing — I've never been pregnant, but people close to me have been, and yeah, fair to say there's more to it than what you see in the movies.

I have not had children, but, like you, I've had close friends and family that have gone through the process. Some find it heavenly, and others find it … less so. Some describe it as having an alien parasite inside them — and these are loving mothers! So part of this film is showing different elements of the birthing experience.

Certainly, it is not traumatic for all people, but many folks who've given birth have expressed that they usually see a sanitized experience of it on film.

Judy Reyes and Marin Ireland in “birth/rebirth” IFC Films/Shudder

There's a part in the movie where Celie calls Rose's apartment a "mad scientist's lab" or something, but it's actually not. It's a very normal New York City apartment. Like, I've seen those cabinets before! I was really impressed with the restraint of the sets, and then I saw that your background is that of a production designer.

I think about space as character. I wanted to infuse Rose's residence with that backstory. This is a place where she grew up with her mother, and we can see layers of her mother, then her own maturity, and then the transformation into a laboratory. All of those layers are in there subliminally there for the audience.

You also have a background as an EMT. And I think this may make you the only EMT worker turned feature film director?

I think more directors should be! Most of the skills that I use day to day as a director I learned as an EMT. You're in a high-intensity, high-adrenaline environment. You have to work as a team and implicitly trust the people surrounding you. The main skill of a director is triage.

Especially on a lower budget.

And a production design background also helps you figure out how to stretch a dollar.

Judy Reyes in “birth/rebirth” IFC Films/Shudder

There are some gross-outs in this movie.

I am thoroughly desensitized, so I am not a good barometer.

Is that from working as an EMT?

No, just from working on this project.

I wanted a clinical gaze on the medical elements of this film. Early in the process, I showed my crew a Stan Brakhage documentary.

Ack! I know the one — ugh!

Yeah, The Act of Seeing With One's Own Eyes, which is the literal meaning of the word "autopsy." It is live footage of autopsies, but it is the unflinching nature of the footage and the uncomfortable effect it produced — that was the effect I wanted to conjure in service of this film. So, yeah … unfortunately, I made my whole crew watch that.

Did anybody raise their hand after and say, "Yeah, okay, I'm out"?

Well, I only made the department heads watch it.

Not the actors?

I made it available to them. [Laughs] They had access and they knew it helped me, but I did not want to dictate their process.

Were there other movies you discussed with them?

Todd Haynes's Safe is a big reference for me. Also, [David Cronenberg's] Dead Ringers, especially for the tone. I wanted Marin [Ireland] and Judy [Reyes] to see it for the humorous moments. Jeremy Irons (or "Jeremies Irons") isn't doing anything for laughs, but humor comes from the intensity of the characters and their relationship.

Don't take this as dismissive, I mean it as a compliment. Marin Ireland's performance at times reminded me of Spock.

I love that.

Even the eyebrows, the Vulcan look …

That Vulcan look doesn't really come from Spock; there was a photo of a woman with dark hair I had in my references that Marin attached herself to. But we certainly discussed her literal-mindedness.

Spock didn't come up, but it's an apt comparison; she operates by her own logic. Unimpeachable, at least at first, and that gives her a stranger humanity. You know … she's just trying to help!

Marin Ireland in “birth/rebirth” IFC Films/Shudder

I guess one would say she was on the spectrum.

We talked specifically about not wanting to diagnose her. Certainly, she has qualities that might be considered neurodivergent, but Rose, the character, has never been diagnosed. Now would she have any use for a diagnosis? We also talked about her as asexual, but this isn't a term she would think about too often.

Rose is someone who values control more than anything else — and that includes her own body. Part of this film is her realizing the limits of that control and the ability to suppress her emotions.

And Celie makes for such great balance. It's such a warm performance. I wish there were a way to talk about the movie's ending without giving away one of its great pleasures.

Any Frankenstein-inspired story asks what it means to create a monster. And who is the monster?

'Nuff said! And when this movie ends and you kinda predict the next few steps.

We did the math. They have a year.

Double 'nuff said! Okay, SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are on strike, but let's think positively and say that a deal will be made soon. Do you have your next project in mind?

Yes, the same co-writer, Brenden O'Brien, and I have something we wrote before birth/rebirth. It was a little larger in scope, so hard to put together as a first feature. It's called Gordon, and it is a horror-comedy about a misdiagnosed sociopath who's trying to date and "be good" in a world that itself is sociopathic. I hope we get to make it soon.