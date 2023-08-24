Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple After Tish Cyrus Wedding

Billy Ray Cyrus just took another big step in his relationship with Fiancée Firerose.

On Wednesday, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The couple's public appearance comes just days after Cyrus' ex-wife Tish Cyrus got married to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell. A source confirmed to The Messenger that the wedding occurred Saturday at Miley Cyrus' home in Malibu.

For their special date night, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer wore a denim shirt jacket, black pants and a classic cowboy hat. As for Firerose, she opted for a black hat, glitter cowgirl boots and a multi-colored sequined jacket.

During the show, the pair joined Travis Denning onstage for a special performance. The night of live music and tributes also celebrated a variety of artists — including Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and Tim McGraw.

Although Cyrus and Firerose first met in 2010 while working on the set of Hannah Montana, the pair didn't start dating until the coronavirus pandemic.

"When we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist," Cyrus shared with People in November when confirming their engagement. "Again, we're musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."

The ACM Honors are scheduled to air Sept. 18 at 8/7c on Fox.