Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple After Tish Cyrus Wedding - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple After Tish Cyrus Wedding

The country music couple confirmed they were engaged in November after less than a year of dating

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Billy Ray Cyrus just took another big step in his relationship with Fiancée Firerose.

On Wednesday, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The couple's public appearance comes just days after Cyrus' ex-wife Tish Cyrus got married to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell. A source confirmed to The Messenger that the wedding occurred Saturday at Miley Cyrus' home in Malibu.

For their special date night, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer wore a denim shirt jacket, black pants and a classic cowboy hat. As for Firerose, she opted for a black hat, glitter cowgirl boots and a multi-colored sequined jacket.

During the show, the pair joined Travis Denning onstage for a special performance. The night of live music and tributes also celebrated a variety of artists — including Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and Tim McGraw.

Although Cyrus and Firerose first met in 2010 while working on the set of Hannah Montana, the pair didn't start dating until the coronavirus pandemic.

"When we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist," Cyrus shared with People in November when confirming their engagement. "Again, we're musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."

Read More

The ACM Honors are scheduled to air Sept. 18 at 8/7c on Fox.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.