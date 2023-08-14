Billy Porter is still expressing frustration over Harry Styles' Vogue cover and openly calling out Anna Wintour because of it.

Styles graced the cover of the fashion bible for its December 2020 issue, on which donned a lace Gucci dress with ruffles and a leather jacket. Inside the issue, he rocked a shirtless look with a Chopova Lowena-belted skirt.

During an interview with The Telegraph published Friday, Porter recalled participating in a Q&A with Vogue's editor-in-chief.

"That bitch said to me at the end, 'How can we do better?'" he said of Wintour. "And I was so taken off guard that I didn't say what I should have said."

He continued with his rendition of what he should've told Wintour in the moment and referenced Styles' Vogue cover.

Harry Styles on the December 2020 cover of Vogue Tyler Mitchell for Vogue

"Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement … Six months later, Harry Styles is the first man on the cover."

He clarified, "It's not Harry Styles's fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way … I call out the gatekeepers."

Though he noted that he isn't "the first" to challenge gender boundaries — "I know David Bowie existed, I know Sylvester existed," he stated — Porter added that the former One Direction crooner is "white and he's straight."

"That's why he's on the cover," he said. "Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No. It doesn't feel good to me. You're using my community – or your people are using my community – to elevate you. You haven't had to sacrifice anything."