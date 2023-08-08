Billy Porter Slams Bob Iger After Having to ‘Sell My House’ Amid SAG Strike and His Divorce

Billy Porter has a personal reason to hit the picket lines.
The Emmy Award winner revealed that he's had "to sell my house" in a recent interview with The Evening Standard as he criticized studio executives amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
"Yeah! Because we're on strike," the actor explained. "And I don't know when we're gonna go back [to work]. The life of an artist, until you make f-you money — which I haven't made yet — is still cheque-to-cheque."
"I was supposed to be in a new movie and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening. So to the person who said, 'We're going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,' you've already starved me out," added Porter.
- SAG-Aftra Negotiating Committee Votes Unanimously to Recommend Actors Strike
- Strike Rules: What Actors Can and Can’t Do During the SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and More Actors Threaten to Strike in Letter to SAG-AFTRA
- Actors Avoid Strike For Now As SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Agree to Extend Negotiations
- Actors Strike Is Official: Labor Stoppage to Begin at Midnight After Unanimous SAG-AFTRA Vote
- SAG-AFTRA Holds Conference Call With Top PR Firms, Prepares Publicists for Strike: Report
According to the outlet, Porter has been staying with friends in London since announcing his split from husband Adam Smith last month after six years of marriage.
"To hear [Disney CEO] Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic?" he continued. "While he makes $78,000 a day?"
Porter noted, "I don't have any words for it, but: f--- you. That's not useful, so I've kept my mouth shut. I haven't engaged because I'm so enraged. I'm glad I've been over here. But when I go back I will join the picket lines."
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the fourth week of its strike on Friday, after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.
The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has continued its strike after its latest meeting with the AMPTP proved unsuccessful.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment