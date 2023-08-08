Billy Porter Slams Bob Iger After Having to ‘Sell My House’ Amid SAG Strike and His Divorce - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Billy Porter Slams Bob Iger After Having to ‘Sell My House’ Amid SAG Strike and His Divorce

Porter has been staying with friends in London since announcing his split from husband Adam Smith last month after six years of marriage

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Billy Porter attends the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 15, 2023 in New York CityCindy Ord/Getty Images

Billy Porter has a personal reason to hit the picket lines.

The Emmy Award winner revealed that he's had "to sell my house" in a recent interview with The Evening Standard as he criticized studio executives amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

"Yeah! Because we're on strike," the actor explained. "And I don't know when we're gonna go back [to work]. The life of an artist, until you make f-you money — which I haven't made yet — is still cheque-to-cheque."

"I was supposed to be in a new movie and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening. So to the person who said, 'We're going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,' you've already starved me out," added Porter.

Read More

According to the outlet, Porter has been staying with friends in London since announcing his split from husband Adam Smith last month after six years of marriage.

"To hear [Disney CEO] Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic?" he continued. "While he makes $78,000 a day?"

Porter noted, "I don't have any words for it, but: f--- you. That's not useful, so I've kept my mouth shut. I haven't engaged because I'm so enraged. I'm glad I've been over here. But when I go back I will join the picket lines."

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the fourth week of its strike on Friday, after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has continued its strike after its latest meeting with the AMPTP proved unsuccessful.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.