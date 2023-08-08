Billy Porter Slams Bob Iger After Having to ‘Sell My House’ Amid SAG Strike and His Divorce

Billy Porter has a personal reason to hit the picket lines.

The Emmy Award winner revealed that he's had "to sell my house" in a recent interview with The Evening Standard as he criticized studio executives amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

"Yeah! Because we're on strike," the actor explained. "And I don't know when we're gonna go back [to work]. The life of an artist, until you make f-you money — which I haven't made yet — is still cheque-to-cheque."

"I was supposed to be in a new movie and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening. So to the person who said, 'We're going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,' you've already starved me out," added Porter.

According to the outlet, Porter has been staying with friends in London since announcing his split from husband Adam Smith last month after six years of marriage.

"To hear [Disney CEO] Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic?" he continued. "While he makes $78,000 a day?"

Porter noted, "I don't have any words for it, but: f--- you. That's not useful, so I've kept my mouth shut. I haven't engaged because I'm so enraged. I'm glad I've been over here. But when I go back I will join the picket lines."

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the fourth week of its strike on Friday, after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has continued its strike after its latest meeting with the AMPTP proved unsuccessful.